Weather: Rain soaks Auckland, slows traffic on motorways

Umbrellas, raincoats and caution on Auckland roads are a must this afternoon as heavy rain soaks the city.

The heavy afternoon showers in Auckland are paired with strong northerlies in exposed places in Auckland.

Further heavy showers are possible tomorrow before clearing in the afternoon as the northwesterly wind switches to southwesterly.

The wet weather is slowing traffic on most routes across Auckland's motorway ahead of rush hour, NZTA said.

The agency urged drivers to slow down, keep their lights on and increase their following distance behind other vehicles.

A number of MetService-issued weather warnings are dotted around the country.

Heavy rain watches, warning residents of periods of heavy rain, have been issued for the Bay of Plenty for 12 hours from 9pm tonight, and for Mount Taranaki until 7am tomorrow morning.

More rain was forecast on the flood-hit West Coast in the South Island, where last week's one-in-100-year storm submerged roads and fields, damaged houses, and forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

MetService said a front would move across the country late on Wednesday and early Thursday, bringing a brief burst of heavy northerly rain to western and northern areas.

The rainfall could lead to more slips on the West Coast and Marlborough as the soil is still sodden from flooding on the weekend.

A heavy rain watch is also in force for Buller and the ranges of Westland, with thunderstorms possible amid periods of heavy rain.

Up to 70mm of rain was expected with peak hourly rates of between 15-25mm.

Yesterday around 100 people remained in evacuation centres in Buller as homes in the region were assessed for damage.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said around 22 homes in his district were "red stickered" yesterday - meaning their occupants couldn't return home to live before repair work was done.