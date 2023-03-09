MetService severe weather: March 10th

A cluster of thundery cells are closing in on the top of the North Island with electrical storms expected to rumble over Auckland and Northland in coming hours.

Almost no part of the North Island is expected to escape rain today as a front crosses over the island bringing downpours and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain watches are in force for Northland, Auckland including Great Barrier Island and Bay of Plenty.

A good day to keep an eye on the radar as a front moves over New Zealand.



See the area of rain west of Northland? There are currently thunderstorms in that area moving towards the land.

MetService said the front was expected to cross Auckland from mid-morning to early afternoon bringing with it a burst of heavy rain.

Thunderstorms were likely across parts of the upper North Island.

Earlier this morning a “cluster of thunder cells” were heading towards Auckland and Northland, invigorated by the subtropical jet stream.

A cluster of thundery cells are moving in from the NW off the Tasman towards the Auckland & Northland this morning ahead of a front. The subtropical jet stream is currently invigorating this group of heavy showers, with intermittent lightning strikes being detected.

A heavy rain watch came into force for Auckland and Northland from 8am, with rain expected to fall until after lunch with MetService advising amounts may approach warning criteria.

The forecaster said the top of the country would experience a period of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.

🟡 Heavy Rain Watches 🟡

Rain moving across the North Island today with thunderstorms.

Northland

Auckland

and

Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki.

MetService said for those who had plans for the weekend the front was expected to clear the North Island overnight with the forecast for Saturday and Sunday looking much more settled as high pressure dominated.

The only fly in the ointment for a generally dry forecast across the country was a front expected over the lower South Island on Sunday.















