MetService Severe weather: October 1st

A highway remains closed after multiple slips overnight, a lucrative horse race meet's been cancelled and police are warning motorists to drive to the conditions as the top half of the North Island cops a wet start to the school holidays.

Orange level heavy rain warnings remain place for Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty - westwards from Te Puke - until 8pm, with 40 to 60mm of rain expected "on top of what's already fallen", MetService said.

Bay of Plenty, east of Te Puke, and Gisborne, north of Ruatoria, are also under heavy rain warnings until 9pm, with 50 to 70mm more rain expected on the ranges east of Whakatane, and lesser amounts elsewhere.

This warning could be extended, with another bout of heavy rain possible overnight.

Meanwhile, Northland, Great Barrier Island and Auckland are under a heavy rain watch till 4pm.

Severe Weather Warnings remain in place for the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula for most of today.



Full details https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/GvYWEZ1ngb — MetService (@MetService) September 30, 2022

The foul weather is thanks to a slow-moving front coming from the north-west and had already disrupted road travel on one state highway.

State Highway 35 is closed between Maraenui and Omaio, in eastern Bay of Plenty, is closed due to multiple slips overnight, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

"The situation is still evolving as slips are still moving with the persistent wet weather."

Contractors were working to clear the slips, but the next update on the road's status expected early evening, the agency tweeted at 1.35pm.

"The Bay of Plenty, and the East Coast in particular, have experienced significant rainfall, coastal surges and strong winds this year, all of which puts pressure on a roading network that is already more vulnerable due to unstable geology.

"We understand it's challenging for people living and working along SH35 at the moment and we appreciate their resilience."

SH2 at Whirinaki in Hawke's Bay had reopened after being closed early this morning by a fallen tree between Whirinaki and Devil's Elbow, the agency said.

Meanwhile, police today warned motorists in the Rotorua area to drive to the conditions, with a slip on SH5 in Ngongotaha Valley, and surface flooding elsewhere.

Motorists should increase their following distances, put their headlights on and exercise patience so they reach their destinations safely, police said.

And the wet weather had also forced the biggest horse race meeting of the week to be called off, costing the racing industry hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Hawke's Bay meeting in Hastings today was cancelled after heavy rain yesterday and overnight left the track too heavy and waterlogged for fair and safe racing.

The meeting, the second day of the three-day Hawke's Bay carnival, was to have contained the $300,000 Arrowfield Plate and the $140,000 Hawke's Bay Guineas.

It was wet across most of the North Island today, with heavy falls in the north and east, but would ease for most tomorrow, MetService duty forecaster Sonja Farmer said.

"For the North Island over Sunday we've got rain and showers with heavy falls possible, easing for most but continuing in the Wairarapa, so we've still got that rain coming down the east coast of the island."

The lingering wet weather was thanks to a southbound low pressure system coming from the northwest that had been slowed down by high pressure east of the North Island.

Aucklanders can expect showers, some heavy in the afternoon and evening - with possible thunderstorms - tomorrow, but it will be a mild 19C.

The extended forecast for Monday still brings possible showers for most of the North Island and rain in the south and east of the island, possibly heavy.

"Those heavy falls are moving away from the north of the island and hanging around the south and the east," Farmer said.

"So the north and the west probably getting a bit better on Monday."

South Islanders fare much better this weekend, with clear but cool conditions today continuing for most tomorrow.

Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill could expect settled weather and temperatures of 12C, 13C and 14C respectively.