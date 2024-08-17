A polar air mass moving up the country is forecast to bring cold temperatures and snow across the South Island, while heavy rain and wind stick around for the North Island.
MetService meteorologist Josh Griffin said there had been an active rain trough moving across the top of the North Island this weekend and was expected to spread across the top of the South Island today.
“In conjunction with that, starting tonight, we’re going to have a cold front moving onto the far south of the South Island which will be spreading northwards today,” he said.
“As that cold front moves northward it will meet with the warm northwesterly air moving down.”