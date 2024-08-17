Advertisement
Weather: Rain, snow and wind to blast the country

RNZ
Multiple heavy rain, snowfall and strong wind warnings and watches are in place across the country. Photo / File

By RNZ

An active trough of low pressure moving eastwards across the country this weekend is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to many areas of the North Island and the South Island.

Orange heavy rain warnings were in place for the eastern Bay of Plenty and also the far northwest ranges of Gisborne from 8pm on Saturday, with up to 130mm of rain expected.

Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Ranges have also been issued an orange heavy rain warning from Saturday afternoon with up to 160mm and 180mm of rain expected respectively.

Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions were possible, MetService warned.

Heavy rain watches were also in place for Wellington, Tongariro National Park and northwards to Waitomo, Tasman west of Motueka, and Fiordland south of Doubtful Sound.

Meanwhile, Taihape, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne were under a strong wind watch on Sunday.

MetService said northwest winds could become severe gales in exposed places.

Up to 6cm of snow was also expected to accumulate on Arthur’s Pass above about 800m and up to 8cm of snow for Porters Pass on Sunday.

There was a heavy snow watch for the inland parts of Canterbury north of Waipara, Marlborough south of SH63 and Central Otago.

- RNZ

