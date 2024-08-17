Multiple heavy rain, snowfall and strong wind warnings and watches are in place across the country. Photo / File

Multiple heavy rain, snowfall and strong wind warnings and watches are in place across the country. Photo / File

By RNZ

An active trough of low pressure moving eastwards across the country this weekend is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to many areas of the North Island and the South Island.

Orange heavy rain warnings were in place for the eastern Bay of Plenty and also the far northwest ranges of Gisborne from 8pm on Saturday, with up to 130mm of rain expected.

Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Ranges have also been issued an orange heavy rain warning from Saturday afternoon with up to 160mm and 180mm of rain expected respectively.

Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions were possible, MetService warned.