The government unveils biggest ever emissions reduction project, Covid booster uptake slows and why legal action could stop nurses from striking in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders are being warned to take extreme care as thunderstorms and downpours continue throughout the morning, as well as an ongoing threat of flooding.

This comes after torrential downpours battered the region overnight.

“There’s been some thunderstorm activity around the region and it’s expected to continue for the morning. Localised downpours could occur anywhere in the region, and surface flooding is very possible,” Auckland Emergency Management said in a post on Facebook.

Mōrena Auckland. ⛈ There's been some thunderstorm activity around the region and expected to continue for the morning, with really heavy rain in places. Surface flooding is very possible. 🚗Drive to the conditions, and don't drive through floodwaters.

^MP — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) May 21, 2023

“Take extreme care if you are driving in heavy rain, and delay trips if possible. Do not drive through floodwaters.”

MetService said gusty thunderstorms and hail for the upper North Island are possible as another low-pressure system crosses the island today and tomorrow.

Bay of Plenty is now in the firing line of the worst weather.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the area north of Rotorua. This will come into force at 3pm today and go through until 11am tomorrow.

🔁 Another low pressure system crosses the North Island on Monday/Tuesday - here's the key info



🟡 Heavy Rain Watches for Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti Gisborne



⛈ Chance of gusty thunderstorms and hail for the upper North Island



ℹ Severe Weather info https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/Jt339US3Qz — MetService (@MetService) May 20, 2023

The forecaster said heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, with the chance that rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria.

A heavy rain watch also kicks in for the Gisborne area at midnight tonight.

It comes as the regions attempt to dry out from an extended period of rain which has caused surface flooding, downed trees and slips.







