Authorities are warning of an “extreme fire risk” around New Zealand while forecasters also predict “extreme UV levels” and strong winds gusting up to 150km/h this weekend.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand has urged people to avoid activities that can generate heat or sparks and cause fires – especially during high-risk times such as the heat in the middle of the day or when it’s windy – as it has the potential to start a “devastating wildfire”.
“And let’s face it – nobody wants to be that person,” said Fire and Emergency.
Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino says warm to hot temperatures return this weekend, with highs in the upper 20C and 30Cs across parts of the South Island – including Canterbury and Otago.
Temperatures in eastern parts of the North Island would also see temperatures in the high-20Cs to start the weekend.
Fire and Emergency wildfire manager Tim Mitchell said over the next week, fire restrictions will be tightened across the country as fire risk spikes in many areas.
Further restrictions will come into effect for Tairāwhiti and Hawkes Bay from today, and there are likely to be others in Northland, Wairarapa, Canterbury and Mid-South Canterbury.
“These follow a raft of fire season changes that we’ve put in place this week in the Hauraki Gulf, Wairarapa, Bay of Plenty, Nelson-Marlborough and Otago,” Mitchell said.
“The fires in Canterbury and Otago over the last couple of days paint a grim picture of what we will see in the drier parts of the country if people don’t take care with fires or spark-making activity.
“Right now, high temperatures, low humidity, and dry winds are drying out the country, and we’re already seeing more wildfires – from the Far North to Invercargill.”
Mitchell said stronger winds starting on Sunday would drive up the fire danger level on eastern areas of the South Island and lower North Island.
“There will be more work to do on the ground tomorrow than from the air.
“All structures in the fire ground have retardant lines laid around the properties so at this stage we do no require the fixed-wing aircraft to be operating, but they are still available should we need them,” Keown said.
He thanked all firefighters and support staff for their efforts on the fire so far, and for locals and visitors to the area for their patience.
“Our team have put in a lot of hard work to get this point with the fire.
“The local community have also been a great assistance by enacting their emergency plans, and as we know SH73 is an important road, so we thank the public for their patience both while the road was closed and for the controlled access once it was reopened.”
