Bradolino said there would be “extreme UV levels” and urged people not to forget their sunscreen.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said most areas of the country would enjoy fine weather on Saturday.

This will be good news for those lucky enough to snag tickets to the sold-out clash between Auckland FC and Wellington Phoenix at Go Media Stadium, with dry conditions and a high of 22C expected.

Makgabutlane said temperatures would return to average briefly this weekend after a week of muggy days with highs as much as 8C above average in some areas.

“This respite will be welcome news for those who’ve struggled through the muggy nights. However, by Sunday, the heat looks set to ramp up again in Hawke’s Bay.”

Meanwhile, MetService meteorologist John Law has warned wild weather would see out the weekend for the South Island and lower parts of the North Island.

In the Canterbury High Country, severe gales are expected to ramp up to a destructive 150km/h.

An orange strong wind warning has been issued for Wellington and Wairarapa, with residents being told to prepare for severe northwest gale gusting 140km/h in exposed places later on Sunday.

MetService is warning that strong gusts might damage trees and powerlines and make driving difficult for high-sided vehicles and motorbikes.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said that those bowling on the third day of the Black Caps’ test match would face a difficult time battling the strong northwesterly winds coming into the capital.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for the Westland District from 4am on Sunday. Residents are being told to expect 250 to 300mm of rain about the ranges and 100 to 150mm nearer the coast.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the Grey and Buller Districts, the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers and Fiordland for Sunday.

A strong wind watch has been issued for the Canterbury plains, Banks Peninsula, Otago, Southland, Stewart Island, Fiordland, Wairarapa and Marlborough for Sunday also.

Fire and Emergency wildfire manager Tim Mitchell said over the next week, fire restrictions will be tightened across the country as fire risk spikes in many areas.

Further restrictions will come into effect for Tairāwhiti and Hawkes Bay from today, and there are likely to be others in Northland, Wairarapa, Canterbury and Mid-South Canterbury.

“These follow a raft of fire season changes that we’ve put in place this week in the Hauraki Gulf, Wairarapa, Bay of Plenty, Nelson-Marlborough and Otago,” Mitchell said.

“The fires in Canterbury and Otago over the last couple of days paint a grim picture of what we will see in the drier parts of the country if people don’t take care with fires or spark-making activity.

“Right now, high temperatures, low humidity, and dry winds are drying out the country, and we’re already seeing more wildfires – from the Far North to Invercargill.”

Mitchell said stronger winds starting on Sunday would drive up the fire danger level on eastern areas of the South Island and lower North Island.

“And Monday is flagged as being extremely high risk around the country – particularly in Northland, Hawke’s Bay and Canterbury.”

He said people should avoid activities that can generate heat or sparks and cause fires, such as mowing the lawns, welding or grinding, and using vehicles in long dry grass.

‘We are close to containing it’: Crews continue to battle 980ha Canterbury blaze

The warning comes as an approximately 980ha blaze in Canterbury continues to burn.

Seven Fire and Emergency crews monitored the Bridge Hill fire tonight, with incident commander Brian Keown saying they were close to containing it.

“We hope to have containment completed [on Saturday] before the extreme fire danger day on Sunday.”

Keown said an increase in ground crews would be seen today, with a decrease in aerial support to five helicopters and no fixed-wing aircraft.

The warning comes as fire crews continue to battle a large blaze in Canterbury into the weekend. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

“There will be more work to do on the ground tomorrow than from the air.

“All structures in the fire ground have retardant lines laid around the properties so at this stage we do no require the fixed-wing aircraft to be operating, but they are still available should we need them,” Keown said.

He thanked all firefighters and support staff for their efforts on the fire so far, and for locals and visitors to the area for their patience.

“Our team have put in a lot of hard work to get this point with the fire.

“The local community have also been a great assistance by enacting their emergency plans, and as we know SH73 is an important road, so we thank the public for their patience both while the road was closed and for the controlled access once it was reopened.”

