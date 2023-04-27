Tropically-charged rain and gales are bearing down on the North Island, with an atmospheric river set to unpack a torrid week of wet weather on Auckland and surrounding regions.

The rain is forecast to start falling on Saturday evening across Northland before moving down on Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty on Sunday.

Auckland will see eight days of wet weather from Sunday, the first days with heavy downpours and gales forecast.

The first of the weather alerts have been issued this morning.

The MetService has a Heavy Rain Watch in place for 42 hours for Northland from 9pm Saturday, and Auckland’s rain is set to start before dawn on Sunday.

A Strong Wind Watch has also been issued for Auckland and Northland across the weekend through to Monday afternoon.

The wind is expected to whip up wild seas with waves up to 6m crashing against the upper North Island eastern coastline on Monday night.

👀An atmospheric 'omega block' is starting to look likely from late this weekend. Resulting in a gridlock as upper lows trap a high east of NZ. This will allow a convergence zone to develop over the upper North. A recipe for prolonged heavy rain periods next week. pic.twitter.com/uw5r7Oy3Ae — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) April 25, 2023

MetService forecaster Jessie Owen said the sub-tropical low-pressure system packed with strong winds and rain was bearing down on New Zealand dragging a lot of warm wet air with it.

“It’s going to bring rain to the most northern parts of the North Island such as Northland late on Saturday and then spread south throughout the weekend.”

Owen said some of the rain would be heavy. It would also be partnered with strong northeasterly winds that would whip up wild seas.

Low pressure is forecast to form south of New Caledonia & move south this weekend, with the centre passing to our west.



What does this mean for the upper NI?



🌬️ Strong, gusty wind this weekend

🌧️ Rain, some heavy, Sunday

🌡️ Warmer/more humid



Expect more (heavy) rain next week. pic.twitter.com/zFen9KC4l8 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 26, 2023

She said next week the low would keep tracking south dragging the rain across most of the country, unleashing the worst weather on northern and western regions.

“After that low moves to the south we’re into a general wet disturbed northerly flow.

“We’re looking at several bands of rain coming in from the north. It’s all looking a bit messy and not particularly well defined but wet.”

Auckland, Northland, Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty were expected to fare the worst and be placed under heavy rain alerts.

“We don’t have any warnings out just yet but we probably will within the next day or so,” she said.

The same regions would also be at risk of strong winds and big swells.

Still a long way out so not to be taken seriously yet but several weather models (Euro, UK, Oz, Ca) are projecting a significant rainfall week in parts of the upper North next week. The Oz model infamously projected Auckland's 27th Jan floods, 72 hrs out. It's getting wild again pic.twitter.com/4XBe5CfgeZ — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) April 27, 2023

Owen said after a few days of chilly nights people would see a return to sticky, humid conditions.

Auckland day-time temperatures are forecast to remain above 20C for the coming week as the tropically-charged wet spell swamps the atmosphere.

“Once this warmer air comes down we’re looking at some pretty warm overnight temperatures in the mid-to-high teens.

“There’s not going to be much cooling between day and night from Saturday night in the Far North.”

Niwa said the atmospheric river would import water vapour from the tropics - or fuel for rain - increasing the risk of heavy downpours.

It would also mean unusually warm temperatures.

“Since the low originates from the subtropics, it will drag warm, moist subtropical air over New Zealand, raising overnight temperatures into the teens for most of the North Island.”



