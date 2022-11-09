MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for Coromandel and heavy rain watches for a number of areas around the North Island. Photo / File

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for Coromandel and heavy rain watches for a number of areas around the North Island. Photo / File

The North Island is in for a miserable end to the week with a forecast of heavy rain, severe gales and large swells.

MetService has issued a number of watches and warnings as a low-pressure system is expected to move across the island from tomorrow evening.

Niwa said over the next 48 hours moisture from the tropics will fuel rain, some heavy, as well as thunderstorms.

“Strong, possibly damaging, wind gusts are also likely,” it said.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula from 1am on Friday through to 1am Saturday.

MetService said the area could get up to 140mm of rain.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Over the next 48 hours or so, moisture from the tropics 🏝️ will find its way into the upper-half of the North Island.



This will fuel rain, some heavy, as well as thunderstorms. Strong, possibly damaging, wind gusts are also likely.



Friday will likely have the worst weather. pic.twitter.com/N6qV0h3RkV — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 8, 2022

Heavy rain watches are in place for Northland, Auckland - north of Takapuna - and Great Barrier Island from tomorrow evening.

Strong wind watches are also in place for Northland - south of the Bay of Islands - and for Auckland north of the Harbour Bridge, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

MetService warned that gales could be severe.

Conditons are expected to be particualrly stormy over eastern coasts from Northland to Bay of Plenty late Thurday through to Friday as waves of 3-5m are forecast



This in additon to the heavy rain foreacst will make these coasts vulernable to damage so be prepared & keep safe pic.twitter.com/zoaSqX5bjT — MetService (@MetService) November 8, 2022

Further south, a heavy rain watch has been issued for Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, from 9am on Friday to 3am on Saturday and for the ranges of Hawke’s Bay north of Hastings from midday tomorrow to midday on Friday.

It will also be windy in the Bay of Plenty and Taupo with watches issued for areas east of Whakatane and east of Lake Taupo from midday tomorrow through to midday Friday.

MetService said swells on the eastern coasts of the island could reach up to 5m.

“This, in addition to the heavy rain forecast, will make these coasts vulnerable to damage so be prepared and keep safe.”

Strong Wind and Heavy Rain Watches/Warnings have been issued for another front which starts to sink south over the North Island from Thursday evening https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X



There is still some uncertainty in the details with this front so keep updated with the latest forecasts pic.twitter.com/lmKCEwwoUi — MetService (@MetService) November 8, 2022







