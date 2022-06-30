Niwa is warning of flooding during the first week of the July school holidays. Photo / NZME

Parents may have to come up with creative ways to keep kids entertained during these school holidays as floods are forecasted for the first week.

Niwa is forecasting possible floods for the second week of July in its seasonal climate outlook, because of the increase of tropical moisture moving in this month.

It also says temperatures are likely to be warmer than average across all regions.

While cold snaps and frosts will occur, their duration and/or frequency may be reduced because of a lack of southerly air flows.

Although there could be flood risks, rainfall is predicted to be near normal in most regions.

West of Northland and the north of the South Island may experience slightly above average rainfall, however.