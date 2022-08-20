Nile St, Nelson properties still with water through them on Saturday. Photo / Tim Cuf

Nile St, Nelson properties still with water through them on Saturday. Photo / Tim Cuf

A state of emergency remains in place in the West Coast, Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough regions, although the weather is clearing up.

MetService forecasts cloud and occasional rain for Nelson, clearing by midday. Tomorrow should be fine at first, then partly cloudy with rain predicted in the afternoon.

The Nelson City Council is asking residents to conserve water as some experience discolouration or lower water pressure than normal following this week's deluge.

The council said the water is safe. "The treatment plant is working and doing its job of filtering the water that continues to be chlorinated.

"Two pipelines that feed water from the Maitai and Roding have been impacted by the flooding and the secondary pipe is a much smaller pipe, so less water is going into the treatment plant."

Local roads around Nelson and Marlborough are still closed due to slips.

A slip on Opouri Rd on Saturday. Photo / Marlborough District Council.

State Highway 6 is still closed between Haven Rd and Whakatu Dr, and between Nelson and Renwick. It opened "periodically" last night to allow residents to leave the Bayview/Atawhai area northeast of the city.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett called the damage in his region eye-watering.

Leggett said, "SH6 is going to be weeks away from being opened and on SH63 there's a washout on a bridge approach, so that's going to take some time to repair that"

"Morale is still strong. When you look at some of the communities they have their own network, they band together to help each other."

He said, "we've had things like people needing their medication, so we've taken steps to cover off on all those sort of issues."

Slips have closed State Highway 6. Photo / Marlborough District Council.

In Nelson, over 500 homes were evacuated.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Group asked has asked evacuees to register with them. Registration is possible in person at the Trafalgar Centre or by phone.

Yesterday afternoon, people evacuated from around the Maitai river were allowed back home. The council asked people to take photos of any damage for insurance purposes.

Flooding on Te Hoiere Rd on Saturday. Photo / Marlborough District Council.

"There is moderate confidence rainfall amounts will reach warning criteria about Fiordland from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, and about Westland south of Otira, including the main divide of the Southern Alps, on Wednesday," MetService said.

"Additionally, there is moderate confidence that northwesterlies will reach severe gale about exposed parts of inland Canterbury, inland Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island on Tuesday and Wednesday morning."