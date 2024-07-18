Some 17 domestic flights in and out of Auckland International Airport have either been delayed or cancelled this evening, although remains unclear whether this is due to fog.

MetService meteorologist Matthew Ford told the Herald fog began rolling in over the city in the evening, with reports of increasing mist in Orewa about 5pm. Scattered fog was also seen during the day.

Update: the fog is back! 😶‍🌫️



It's quite unusual to see fog rolling into Auckland in the late afternoon, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/ajqfw4w9L0 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 18, 2024

@WeatherWatchNZ wasn't expecting to look outside and see this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ex3pRRacsm — Matty Matt (@MattDyer01) July 18, 2024

Auckland has faced multiple days of disruption due to fog, with flights on Thursday morning also cancelled leaving and arriving.

Wet end to school holidays

Meanwhile, MetService has issued heavy rain watches for both islands on the last weekend of school holidays with a fast-moving low forecast to drag heavy rain across Northland, north Auckland, Coromandel and Tasman.

The worst of the weather was expected in parts of the upper North and South islands from tomorrow night, with rain steadily worsening in the northern North Island as the day goes on.

“As [tomorrow] continues the rest of the North Island can also expect a little bit of that rain starting to drift down. And in the western South Island as well,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald.

“But for the lower and eastern South Island, it looks like it should be continuing to remain fairly dry.”

A 12-hour MetService heavy rain watch for Tasman, west of Motueka, begins at 7pm tomorrow.

The watch was for periods of heavy rain, with possible thunderstorms.

“Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges. [And there’s a] moderate chance of upgrading to a warning.”

There was also a moderate chance a heavy rain watch for Northland and Auckland north of Whangaparāoa Peninsula would be switched up to warning. The 12-hour watch begins at 9pm tomorrow.

A 13-hour heavy rain watch was also in place for Coromandel Peninsula from 8pm tomorrow, but this had low chance of being upgraded to a warning.

No watches or warnings have been issued for eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne Tairāwhiti, but they could also expect wet weather tomorrow and Saturday, Makgabutlane said.

“It looks like, at some stage, most parts of the North Island can expect some wet weather.”

However, those in the north wouldn’t need to wrap up, with mild temperatures expected.