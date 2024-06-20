Whanganui residents can expect a wet Sunday, with rains predicted to come from the northwest. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Whanganui residents can expect to wake up to cooler temperatures this weekend with overnight lows forecast in the single digits.

However, Metservice meteorologist Lewis Serris said it was unlikely to be as cold as Thursday morning’s frosty 1.5c.

“It was the second coldest morning of the year for Whanganui, with the morning of May 10 having a temperature of 1.5c. However, Thursday’s temperature was on the colder side of average.”

Friday and Saturday’s low temperature picks up slightly, with 3C on Friday and 4C on Saturday. He said Sunday morning will return to the average June temperature of 7C.

Serris said the days warm up nicely with a daytime temperature of 17C on Friday and Saturday, dropping down to 16C on Sunday.

“Friday will be similar to Thursday with not much wind and clear skies. On Saturday, the wind picks up slightly from the north with some more cloud but it will still be a fairly warm day.”

While the morning temperature picks up on Sunday, so does the rain, he said.

“It will be a wet day with rain from the northwest. It’s not a huge amount but it will still be pretty wet.”



