Weather: More rain to hit Canterbury, Metservice keeping close eye on situation

Rain is expected to hit the east of the South Island this weekend. Photo / 123RF

Weather experts are keeping a close eye on impending rain set to hit Canterbury this weekend.

Metservice meteorologist Andrew James said there is still a lot of uncertainty around the amount of rain at this stage,

"We are keeping an eye on the situation and are in direct contact with the councils on a daily basis, briefing them and giving them the information they need as we are aware there are still problems in the area."

The next few days are expected to be mostly cloudy on the east of the South Island, with the rain to hit this weekend.

The exact rainfall distribution this weekend is still uncertain. Photo / Metservice

"For today [Wednesday], computer models have different ideas about where the heaviest rain will be, but all have some wet weather for the eastern South Island.

"As we get closer to the weekend, we expect models to come into line and we will be able to hone in on the detail in the forecast."

James said there is a risk of flooding and people need to be aware but there is no need to panic at this stage,

"Given the state of the grounds at the moment, it could be an issue.

"Metservice, as the official warning provider, we'll issue any watches or warnings that we deem required."

James said the area most at risk is north of Christchurch which was not as badly affected by last month's flooding as the south of Christchurch.

An Ashburton District Council spokesman said they are aware of the forecast rain and are keeping an eye on the situation as well.

"We are revisiting our roading networks and continuing to monitor them. We're not concerned but we are being careful."

Ashburton River bridge looking upstream to the rail bridge on May 30. Photo / Linda Clarke, Ashburton Courier

He said they aim to keep residents informed of the situation and regular updates will be posted on the council's social media and website.

It comes off the back of a 100-year flooding event in Canterbury last month.

Local authorities across Canterbury evacuated more than 300 properties amid wild weather that forced hundreds of residents to flee raging floodwaters threatening their homes.

Ten state highways were closed, while other roads were ruined and four bridges washed away.