Banks Peninsula peeks above the layer of fog that blanketed coastal Canterbury and North Otago. Photo / Supplied

Banks Peninsula peeks above the layer of fog that blanketed coastal Canterbury and North Otago. Photo / Supplied

MetService is forecasting another foggy night across the garden city.

On Monday thick fog hung over coastal Christchurch from early morning and across low-lying parts of Canterbury.

Visibility dropped down to 100 metres, with just the tops of Banks Peninsula peeping above the fog in a satellite image.

Unlimited views of a Canterbury sunrise!



... above the fog, that is. 🌫



This extensive deck of fog over low-lying Canterbury is forecast to lift off the surface by midday.



Take extra care on the roads; it's ~100m visibility at Christchurch Airport.



ℹ https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR pic.twitter.com/Ujzf8a499L — MetService (@MetService) August 21, 2022

At least one flight was cancelled on Monday morning while a number were delayed in and out of Christchurch Airport.

Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said it could be a dull, grey Monday afternoon across Christchurch as the sun attempts to get through any broken cloud.

"It's looking to rise up off the ground and then becoming low cloud", said Corrigan.

"Quite grey and dreary with some drizzly bits around going into this afternoon".

Banks Peninsula sticks out like an island in a sea of fog and low cloud this morning.



You can also see how the fog fills in the valleys up towards the High Country. pic.twitter.com/W8FZtwOKzx — MetService (@MetService) August 21, 2022

MetService said there will be more low cloud or fog on Tuesday which should clear late in the morning and become fine with northeasterlies.

The fog could remain about Banks Peninsula until Tuesday evening.