The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) issued a warning to motorists in the fog, reminding them to keep their lights on, allow for extra travel times and keep a safe following distance from cars in front of them.

Looking further into today, MetService said possibly heavy rain could develop this morning before easing to isolated showers by the afternoon. A high of 14C and an overnight low of 8C was forecasted.

MetService said Thursday should be fine. The high temperature was forecasted to be 17C and the low was expected to dip to 10C.

Rain should develop throughout Friday. The end of the working week was tipped to reach 17C, falling to 11C, and these temperatures should continue until at least Monday.

Fog hanging around Auckland's Sky Tower yesterday morning. Photo / Martin Clyde-Wilkie

Widespread fog/low cloud can be seen on this morning's satellite imagery, especially in the north



Things are gradually starting to clear out, but the fog is expected to return later tonight



Check out today's forecast at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/8Qn3S6GagC — MetService (@MetService) July 15, 2024

Auckland morning fog on Tuesday. Photo / Michael Craig

The heavy falls were credited to two low-pressure systems converging over New Zealand. One system lingering over the Tasman Sea was expected to move closer to the country on Friday while “another deeper low” from off Vanuatu was slated to pass over, MetService said

Moving through Saturday, MetService expected the low-pressure system to move towards the Chatham Islands, allowing the rain about the North Island to ease into the evening.

MetService meteorologist John Laws told the Herald this week would “have lots of cloud, a lot more moisture [than last week] and some warmer temperatures”.

Laws said: “It’s the weekend that we’re really looking out for. With this new area of low-pressure [on Friday], it is still a couple of days to go and there is some variation, but it really is worth keeping an eye on the forecasts.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.