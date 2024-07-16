MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald yesterday, the fog would return last evening and continue this morning. However, she said it would not linger around for a long time.
At Auckland International Airport, fog restrictions were put in place at 1.10am yesterday and these were lifted about midday. At least 24 flights, all domestic, were either cancelled or delayed throughout Tuesday due to the conditions.
Auckland’s ferries were delayed as the fog stuck about the Waitematā Harbour, with services to Pine Harbour suspended for six hours until the fog fully cleared by 2.20pm.
The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) issued a warning to motorists in the fog, reminding them to keep their lights on, allow for extra travel times and keep a safe following distance from cars in front of them.
Looking further into today, MetService said possibly heavy rain could develop this morning before easing to isolated showers by the afternoon. A high of 14C and an overnight low of 8C was forecasted.
MetService said Thursday should be fine. The high temperature was forecasted to be 17C and the low was expected to dip to 10C.
Rain should develop throughout Friday. The end of the working week was tipped to reach 17C, falling to 11C, and these temperatures should continue until at least Monday.
The heavy falls were credited to two low-pressure systems converging over New Zealand. One system lingering over the Tasman Sea was expected to move closer to the country on Friday while “another deeper low” from off Vanuatu was slated to pass over, MetService said
Moving through Saturday, MetService expected the low-pressure system to move towards the Chatham Islands, allowing the rain about the North Island to ease into the evening.
MetService meteorologist John Laws told the Herald this week would “have lots of cloud, a lot more moisture [than last week] and some warmer temperatures”.
Laws said: “It’s the weekend that we’re really looking out for. With this new area of low-pressure [on Friday], it is still a couple of days to go and there is some variation, but it really is worth keeping an eye on the forecasts.”
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.