Anzac Day got off to a chilly start with many places recording their coldest morning so far this year and parts of the South Island expected to see snow today.

“We’ve had some very cold temperatures today but things are warming up nicely now that the sun is out,” said MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen.

Twizel recorded -4.1C this morning, making it the coldest area in the country.

In the North Island, Waiōuru was not far behind and recorded -3C.

Those in Christchurch woke to 0.8C while those in Hamilton were not that much warmer, on 0.9C.

Owen said a front moving up the country means it won’t be as cold tonight as it was last night.

“That’s going to bring some strong westerly winds ahead of it and then some cloud and some rain, and all of that’s going to help to keep the temperatures not quite so cold tonight,” she said.

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for the Crown Range between 11pm tonight and 4am tomorrow.

“Snow is forecast to lower to 1000 metres, and up to one centimetre of snow may settle on the road near the summit,” it said on its website.

There is also an orange strong wind warning in place for Wairarapa north of Masterton, including the Tararua District, and Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings from midnight tonight until 10am on Wednesday.

MetService gusts will reach 120km/h, especially in exposed areas.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Strong wind watches have been issued for Tasman, west of Motueka, from 11pm tonight until 9am tomorrow, Canterbury High Country from 1pm today through to 2am tomorrow, Southern Canterbury and North Otago between 4pm and 11pm today and for coastal parts of Southland, Clutha and Stewart Island until 6pm tonight.

Owen said once the front moves through there’ll be another large ridge of high pressure which will cool things back down again.

“So we’re looking at another couple of cold nights, Wednesday night and Thursday night,” she said.

This cold snap will particularly be felt in the lower areas of both islands.

Owen said the temperatures will be “chopping and changing” but were gradually following a cooling trend, as expected as we head into winter.























