Scott Easthope at Te Kotahitanga FC's homeground in Mazengarb Reserve, Paraparaumu. Photo / David Haxton

In times gone by, up-and-coming football talent from clubs in Kāpiti and Horowhenua would leave for greener competitive pastures in Wellington.

While the clubs had the passion, and rivalry was intense, seeing talented youth leave for clubs in the capital was a common trait.

But in recent times there’s been a concerted effort to try and retain youth, create stronger local teams, and seek silverware titles.

It has seen the collaboration of Kāpiti Coast United, Waikanae, Paekākāriki, Ōtaki and Manakau football clubs.

The interim name was Horowhenua Coastal FC, while the entity was formed, and a few months ago officially became Te Kotahitanga FC.

“We got in touch with the local iwi and Tanira Cooper came on board in a cultural advisory role,” Te Kotahitanga FC technical director Scott Easthope said.

“We went through a name gifting process in consultation with iwi and that’s how we got Te Kotahitanga FC.

“We thought they may have guided us to a name centred mainly around our service area but we landed on a name that beautifully represents the club’s purpose and kaupapa, which is unity and the coming together of those five clubs to work together, and provide a pathway that didn’t exist before.

“It’s really cool.”

Te Kotahitanga FC home kit with its new youth team major sponsor GJ Gardner Homes.

Te Kotahitanga FC comprises four U13 teams, a U14 girls team, two U15 teams, and one U17 team, who play in an academy system among seven clubs from throughout Wellington.

The club also has two women’s and two men’s teams in the Capital premier division and reserve grade.

There were various challenges in the first season but things are more streamlined with the second season under way.

Te Kotahitanga FC has a home base at Mazengarb Reserve, in Paraparaumu, where it uses a Kāpiti Coast District Council pavilion, changing rooms, and playing fields.

“The council has been incredibly supportive of what we’re trying to do.”

A new playing kit has been ordered and is expected to arrive in a few weeks.

The home playing strip is sky blue, white, and night sky orange colours, while the away strip is green and yellow.

Easthope said the club was “a sleeping giant” and had the potential to “become very strong” in the competitive Wellington leagues, especially as it had a large player base.

And he noted the five clubs still had their identity and still battled each other in different age groups.

Te Kotahitanga FC president Charlie Sturman said the club had become a symbol of unity and collaboration.

The five clubs had “created something truly special”, a platform that catered to youth football and senior men’s and women’s teams all under one banner.

“But this collaboration isn’t just about convenience - it’s about fostering a sense of community and inclusivity.”

He said one of the most significant benefits of Te Kotahitanga FC was its ability to provide opportunities for young players without forcing them to make difficult choices.

“No longer do they have to choose between clubs.

“Instead they can thrive in an environment that nurtures their talent and passion for the game.

“It’s a story that speaks volumes about the spirit of teamwork, resilience, collective vision, and showcases the best of what sport can achieve not just on the field but in bringing people together and building stronger communities.”



