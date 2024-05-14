A couple from Palmerston North cashed in a winning Lotto ticket earlier this month, winning $700,000 in prize money. Photo / Alex Burton

A couple from Palmerston North cashed in a winning Lotto ticket earlier this month, winning $700,000 in prize money. Photo / Alex Burton

A Palmerston North couple have paid off their mortgage after winning $700,000 from a lucky Lotto ticket.

The couple, who are regular MyLotto players and buy a Triple Dip ticket, won the big prize earlier this month.

“I saw an email come through from MyLotto saying I was a major prize winner – but I knew that meant anything over $1000 so I didn’t get my hopes up.

“MyLotto was closed at the time, so I delved into researching and saw that $700,000 had been won with Strike on MyLotto – it was a long wait until I could check our ticket,” the man said.

As soon as MyLotto opened, the couple checked their ticket.

“We got to three numbers and, in that split second before the fourth was circled, I went through a whole heap of emotions,” he said.

Finally, the fourth number came up and the couple saw the amount stamped at the top of their ticket.

“We were absolutely blown away,” the man said. “My wife was really excited.”

The couple have already made plans with their winnings.

“We’ve paid off the mortgage and investing the rest for now. This is such an amazing boost for our retirement.

“We also have a holiday coming up so I think we might upgrade to premium economy as a treat,” he said.



















