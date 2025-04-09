Auckland had the highest temperature at just 12C, Wellington and Dunedin were similar at 11C.

It's beginning to feel a lot like Autumn 🍂



We've had our first cold snap and the porcini have sprouted.



How do you feel the change in seasons in your hometown? pic.twitter.com/Pgno06V1VW — MetService (@MetService) April 9, 2025

MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said several factors created the perfect recipe for the first freezing morning of the season.

Mhlongo said cool air was flowing up from the south. Coupled with the lack of cloud cover overnight, it made for a cold morning for most.

He said the temperatures were not unusual as the colder months approached.

The first snow of the season arrived on Tuesday afternoon, with 10cm falling at Cardrona Alpine Resort, located between Queenstown and Wānaka.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow fell at Cardrona Alpine Resort on Tuesday. Photo / Cardrona Alpine Resort

“The first snowfall of the year is always exciting, as our team and guests get prepared for another epic winter,” Cardrona and Treble Cone general manager Laura Hedley said.

“Although this time around, we’re glad the snow on the ground will be short-lived, as we work hard to get multiple development projects completed before the 2025 season – when Cardrona will become New Zealand’s biggest ski area.”

Cardrona is set to open for the winter season on June 15.

This morning’s freezing temperatures come after a wild start to the week for the weather with two tornados striking Levin on Tuesday.

Levin suffered damage from two tornadoes on Tuesday.

While no injuries were reported, council contractors continued to clear debris, unblock drains, and support affected households.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s event. Please know that we’re here for you and doing everything we can to support our community through the response and recovery.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.