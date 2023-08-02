The weather around the North Island is set to deteriorate further in the coming hours with snow, gales and thunderstorms already lashing the country.

Strong wind gusts and heavy snowfall have impacted key highways, with lanes on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge opening and closing throughout the day and up to 12 centimetres of snow forecast for the Desert Rd.

MetService recorded gusts up to 100km/h on the harbour bridge, while Waka Kotahi NZTA said a full bridge closure “may be required” during this evening’s commute.

Interislander has cancelled four ferry sailings today and tomorrow morning while the Remutaka Hill Rd, Lindis Pass, Crown Range and Milford Rds could see up to 8cm of snow settle.

The Crown Range Rd was closed, along with the Milford Rd - where there was a risk of an avalanche near the Homer Tunnel.

MetService-issued strong wind, heavy swell and heavy snow watches and road snowfall warnings are in place across the country and authorities have warned people to tie down loose outdoor items and take care.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the Auckland Harbour Bridge will have four lanes operating in each direction during this evening’s commute, warning motorists to drive cautiously, especially those in high-sided vehicles and on motorcycles.

Earlier, the transport agency said the bridge could fully close anytime between midday and 6pm, when a strong wind watch over Auckland was set to lapse.

Mayor Wayne Brown advised people to follow forecasts and drive to the conditions: “Take care out there over the next few days.”

Huge 6-metre waves are expected to pummel the coast from Wairarapa’s Cape Palliser to Mataikona this evening before easing below MetService’s warning criteria by midday Thursday.

MetService has already recorded thousands of lightning strikes around the country with some 1866 strikes in the North Island and 2506 in the South and snow flurries have been recorded in central Dunedin.

Snowfall at Queenstown Airport delayed flights, with crew out shovelling snow.

❄❄❄❄Snow has been falling this morning, as low as 200 metres in the far south ❄❄❄❄



📸 If you have photos, videos, or measurements (stick a ruler in the ground!) of snow at your place, we'd love to see them! pic.twitter.com/IdxvjLiFvj — MetService (@MetService) August 2, 2023

MetService said snow has fallen as low as 200m above sea level in some parts of the South Island.

Hundreds of homes around the North Island, meanwhile, were left without power with electricity provider Powerco showing properties in the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Manawatū and Wellington in the dark.

In the city of sails, meanwhile, a Ports of Auckland radio tower came down on Devonport’s Mt Victoria likely due to the wind, a port spokesperson said.

