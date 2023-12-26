We sat down with Head Weather Forecaster Phillip Duncan from weatherwatch.co.nz and asked him about what we can expect in the coming months. Video / NZME

The holiday period has got off to a muggy and wet start, and forecasters are not expecting the conditions to get much better as the New Year approaches.

Boxing Day brought with it a change in the weather, with temperatures momentarily dropping as the eastern South Island and lower North Island experienced a shift to colder, fresher air.

This short cooling off after warm and muggy days is ahead of a return to warmer weather on Friday, with temperatures in Canterbury possibly rising to 30C.

MetService said today will see pleasant weather throughout most of the nation, with the exception of Gisborne and Kaikoura, as a ridge of high pressure “finally” moves in from the Tasman.

Other than in Coromandel, Thursday will be mostly fine as well.

Due to one of the final active weather systems of the year, Friday will bring wetter conditions to other parts of the country while warmth continues to rule the east.

Heavy rain and strong winds heralded in by a humid north to northwest flow is expected to slash many locations, including several holiday hotspots.

📡1pm Rain Radar check:



⚡️Lightning activity has been going over the last few hours in northeastern NI and lower SI



🟡Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place for Northland, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay pic.twitter.com/NIixZ86CoV — MetService (@MetService) December 26, 2023

Over western and central regions from Fiordland to the Coromandel Peninsula and East Cape, the rainfall is likely to meet warning criteria.

There is moderate confidence over northern Fiordland and Westland and western regions of the North Island from the Tararua Range to Taranaki and Taupō.

Those attending Rhythm and Vines this year should pack a poncho as rain is expected to fall the first two days of the popular festival, before a reprieve on the final day, Sunday.

But of course...



Yep, that's a cold front moving up #NewZealand on #NewYearsEve. Not 100% locked in, but... ya know... getting there.



P.s. Yes, that's a big high coming in for Jan 1st+ 👍 pic.twitter.com/NpLZNHLP5j — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) December 25, 2023

Elsewhere on Saturday, it is predicted that the strong northwest flow would lessen briefly before returning later to deliver further rain and strong to severe northwesterlies to several regions.

From Fiordland to the Coromandel Peninsula and East Cape, Metservice said there is a low degree of confidence in considerable rainfall, while a moderate level of confidence exists over northern Fiordland and Westland.

Additionally, there is little chance of severe gales from Fiordland to Hawke’s Bay from the west to the northwest.

West to north-west winds and rain should subside by late Sunday morning or early afternoon.

There is little chance that the amount of rainfall that falls over Fiordland and Westland on Sunday morning will meet warning criteria and there is also little chance that severe west to north-west gales will make their way from Fiordland to inland areas of Southland, Otago and Canterbury.







