100km/h winds are tipped to hit the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow. Photo / Michael Craig

Due to the threat of 100km/h winds in Auckland tomorrow, Waka Kotahi has issued an alert for motorists travelling on the Harbour Bridge.

Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, and the Coromandel Peninsula, will be under a strong wind watch from 1pm through to 6pm. The national weather forecasting agency warns west to southwest winds may approach severe gale force at times, gusting up to 100km/h.

Due to these winds, Waka Kotahi has placed an amber alert on the Harbour Bridge. This will be in effect from 5am to 7am tomorrow, peak hour lane configurations will stay on the bridge as lower wind speeds are forecast.

Winds are predicted to build up again between 10am and 7pm, and the bridge will be reconfigured with four lanes in each direction.

Motorists are encouraged to drive to the conditions, to watch for electronic message boards that will indicate lane closures and decreased speeds, and to keep inside their lane when crossing the bridge.

High-sided vehicle drivers and motorcyclists are urged to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge at these hours and instead take the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

The wind will be accompanied by possibly heavy showers tomorrow in Auckland, turning to squally thunderstorms and hail in the afternoon. MetService expects these will ease in the evening.