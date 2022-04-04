MetService National weather: April 4th - 6th.

High temperatures are expected across the country today ahead of a cold shift later this week.

Metservice is predicting temperatures will reach 24C in Auckland and Kaitaia as well as 20C in Wellington and 21C in Nelson.

Further south it is much of the same with 24C in Christchurch, 23C in Dunedin and 22C in Queenstown.

Although it will be warm, scattered showers are expected across the South Island today.

High pressure remains in charge tomorrow, bringing settled Monday weather. A trough passes over Aotearoa mid-week, bringing a spell of wet weather. Details on your weather at bit.l/metservicenz and this severe weather outlook is at https://t.co/ePtVj8v6Kx pic.twitter.com/abloFoSNwm — MetService (@MetService) April 3, 2022

The high temperatures are going to be short-lived as the entire country can expect to get a little colder this week.

MetService has set a severe weather watch in place for western parts of the South Island, from Fiordland into Westland from midday on Tuesday to late morning on Wednesday.

"This is associated with a front moving up the South Island, from late Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold southerly will follow with some possible snowfall near Otago, Southland and Southern lakes areas," said MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman.

He said snow is just a possibility at this stage but there will be a cold change across the south.

Those near Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Ranges can expect some heavy rain as well.

Aucklanders can expect a four to five-degree drop from Tuesday through to the remainder of the week.

"Auckland won't be cold but it will change from regular 25C days to highs of 20C. A more drastic change will be seen in Napier, on Wednesday it'll be 27C with the warm northwesterly ahead of the front and then on Thursday, it'll turn 18C.

"The southerly will spread across the country and everyone will feel a noticeable change on Thursday and Friday."