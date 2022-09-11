Showers, heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail are all on the weather forecast today. Image / NIWA

Rain, thunderstorms and hail are all on the forecast for many parts of the country today with strong wind watches also affecting some.

Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel Peninsula are in for showers that are expected to become more isolated this evening, MetService says.

Weather experts are also warning that thunderstorms and hail are a possibility in those areas.

Aucklanders can expect showers to start off the working week with some expected to be heavy and with possible thunderstorms and hail later this evening.

A temperature high of 18C is on the cards for the City of Sails and an overnight low of 13C. Westerly winds are expected to be "gusty" during the day, MetService says.

Those in and around Waikato to Taranaki - including the Bay of Plenty and the central high country - are in for some showers this morning which may possibly become heavy and thundery.

🚨 Active weather will affect the North Island tonight & Monday with moderate to heavy rain at times.



🌧️ Rainfall totals by early Tuesday could exceed 50 mm in Northland, Coromandel & East Cape.



❄️ In addition, moderate snowfall will occur in the Alps. pic.twitter.com/WAA6DiBBZS — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 11, 2022

The same weather conditions are forecast for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay while Whanganui to Wellington, Wairarapa, Nelson and Marlborough can all expect to see a cloudy day with scattered rain mainly in the west.

"The rain becoming widespread this afternoon, then easing to showers and retreating north of Wellington later this evening."

There are no severe weather warnings anywhere around the country at this stage.

However, a strong wind watch is in place in Taranaki - affecting the area from about 1pm to 7pm today.

Strong wind watch

"West to northwest winds are expected to rise to gale over the central North Island at times from [this] afternoon to [tomorrow] morning," MetService said.

"Strong wind watches remain in force for exposed parts of Taranaki, Hawke's Bay south of Hastings and the Tararua District."

Northeast winds are expected to rise to gale about the Chatham Islands where a strong wind watch is also in force.

Monday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️



🌧️☁️

🌧️☁️

🌧️☁️☁️ 🌧️

🌧️☁️

☁️☁️🌧️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 11, 2022

Locals are advised to keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added.

People in Taranaki are advised that northwest winds may approach "severe gale" status in exposed places.

The watch in the Hawke's Bay, south of Hastings and the Tararua District, is in effect between the 17 hours of 4pm today and 9am tomorrow.

West to northwest winds may also approach severe gales in exposed parts, the weather authority said.

In the Chatham Islands the strong wind watch will be in force from 2pm to 9pm today.

Further south, Buller, Westland and Fiordland are in for some light rain that will turn to showers from this afternoon. Those showers may become heavier later, however.

Those in Canterbury, Otago and Southland can expect high cloud increasing; while scattered rain or showers are on the cards this afternoon and evening.

A cloudy day with heavy rain developing this afternoon is expected for the Chatham Islands.