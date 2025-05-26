However, by mid-tomorrow morning, a large low-pressure system is slowly making its way towards New Zealand from the Tasman Sea.

“Boy oh boy! We have some active weather coming,” Brandolino said.

An associated front will move across the country during the day.

“There will be moist northerlies coming down from the north and northwest,” Brandolino said.

“We’ll see rain and wind increasing for the west of the South Island and even the western North Island.”

He said rain would have moved across the centre of the North Island by late afternoon.

“I wouldn’t rule it out in Auckland.

“There may even be some heavy downpours in the affected regions.”

According to the MetService severe weather outlook, there is a moderate chance of heavy rain in Buller, Tasman, Nelson and northern and western Marlborough in the South Island.

There is also a moderate chance of heavy rain in the North Island from Taranaki through the central high country to eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne.

By Thursday, the large low-pressure system would slowly move on to New Zealand.

“The large rain system would be well to the east. Now the low moving closer is the threat for thunderstorms,” Brandolino said.

“Squally showers will be increasing for much of the North Island, and eventually we will see some gusty winds as well.

“Thursday could be a pretty windy evening for places like Dargaville, and Kaitaia, and even northern parts of the Auckland region.”