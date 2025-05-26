Advertisement
Weather: Heavy rain, wind forecast to sweep back across New Zealand

NZ Herald
A front will move across New Zealand tomorrow, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds. Photo / Windy.com

  • New Zealanders will see a brief interval in the wet weather before wind and rain return tomorrow.
  • MetService says there is a moderate chance of heavy rain across the centre of the North Island and Nelson tomorrow.
  • Forecasters also predict heavy winds for much of the North Island on Thursday.

Kiwis have a brief respite in the weather before more wet and windy conditions sweep across Aotearoa tomorrow and Thursday.

Niwa forecaster Chris Brandolino said the worst of today’s rain across the North Island would have passed by early morning.

He said the South Island and much of the North Island could see some sunshine and not very much wind.

“Really nice, considering the time of year.”

However, by mid-tomorrow morning, a large low-pressure system is slowly making its way towards New Zealand from the Tasman Sea.

“Boy oh boy! We have some active weather coming,” Brandolino said.

An associated front will move across the country during the day.

“There will be moist northerlies coming down from the north and northwest,” Brandolino said.

“We’ll see rain and wind increasing for the west of the South Island and even the western North Island.”

He said rain would have moved across the centre of the North Island by late afternoon.

“I wouldn’t rule it out in Auckland.

“There may even be some heavy downpours in the affected regions.”

According to the MetService severe weather outlook, there is a moderate chance of heavy rain in Buller, Tasman, Nelson and northern and western Marlborough in the South Island.

There is also a moderate chance of heavy rain in the North Island from Taranaki through the central high country to eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne.

By Thursday, the large low-pressure system would slowly move on to New Zealand.

“The large rain system would be well to the east. Now the low moving closer is the threat for thunderstorms,” Brandolino said.

“Squally showers will be increasing for much of the North Island, and eventually we will see some gusty winds as well.

“Thursday could be a pretty windy evening for places like Dargaville, and Kaitaia, and even northern parts of the Auckland region.”

