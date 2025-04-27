📷📷A Heavy Rain Watch in in force for Auckland, valid until 9am Monday.



📷📷Northland remains under a Heavy Rain Watch until 6pm today.



📷There is currently also a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in force for Northland.



📷Keep up to date here https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5… pic.twitter.com/VB3UzUdtmY — MetService (@MetService) April 27, 2025

“Periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria and possibly exceed them in localised areas, especially in thunderstorms and downpours.”

According to the MetService website, there is a moderate chance the watch will upgrade to a warning.

Holden said a low-pressure system is directing moist, unstable north easterlies over the top part of the North Island.

The next few days will continue to feature active weather across parts of NZ:



⛈️ After showery weather in the upper North Island on Mon, a front could bring more heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tues.



🌧️ We'll then have to watch the chance for heavy rain in the upper SI on Wed. pic.twitter.com/rufbM4KYXI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 27, 2025

“Those northeasterlies are bringing with them rain and showers,” he said.

“Unstable, in this case, means those showers are more likely to produce thunderstorms.”

Holden said the worst rain was forecast to travel south over Auckland and towards the Coromandel Peninsula today.

“The Coromandel is going to be taking a lot of the brunt, helping keep the worst of it off those in the Waikato,” he said.

“Those next in the firing line after that are probably going to be the Bay of Plenty.”

Holden said there was a chance another thunderstorm watch could be issued for the top of the North Island today.

“Anywhere north of Rotorua has the distinct chance of a thunderstorm,” he said.

“[The] areas we are most concerned about are Coromandel, Auckland and Northland in the morning period. From the afternoon, there is more general concern of thunderstorms for Rotorua northwards.”

Niwa said “active weather” was forecast to continue tomorrow and later in the week.

“After showery weather in the upper North Island on Monday, a front could bring more heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

“We’ll then have to watch the chance for heavy rain in the upper South Island on Wed[nesday].”

