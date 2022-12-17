A tornado touched down in Alexandra this evening, damaging up to four houses and scattering debris. Video / Bridie Rose

A tornado touched down in Alexandra this evening, damaging up to four houses and scattering debris. Video / Bridie Rose

MetService issued a severe weather warning for two regions today, warning residents of Hawke’s Bay and the top of the South Island of an incoming deluge - with the mainlanders also warned that severe thunderstorms are headed their way.

With wet weather predicted for much of Aotearoa, a heavy rain watch has been issued for the ranges of Hawke’s Bay and for inland parts of Buller, Nelson and southwest Marlborough - with those areas warned of the risk of small tornadoes.

Forecasters say a “very humid and unstable airmass” is to blame for the wet conditions, the latest instalment of a run of rainy days that threaten to put a dampener on Kiwis’ Christmas plans.

Heavy Rain Watch issued for Buller, Hawkes Bay, Marlborough, Nelson https://t.co/nQPosw5wkM — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) December 17, 2022

The warning for Hawke’s Bay begins at 3pm today with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted, but those in Buller, Marlborough and Nelson are under a severe thunderstorm watch and have been told to watch the skies from 2pm.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over the northern and western South Island this (Sunday) afternoon and evening, with forecasters warning of localised heavy rain and hail.

Those in inland parts of Nelson (especially near Nelson Lakes), inland parts of southwest Marlborough and inland Buller, are warned that thunderstorms could be severe between about 2pm and 10pm, with localised downpours of 25-40mm/h. MetService also warns of a low risk of a very small localised tornado in these areas.

The intense rain could lead to flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and motorists are warned of hazardous conditions and poor visibility.

Thunderstorm activity should ease this evening, MetService said, but rain is likely to continue in these areas overnight.

‘Incredible and chilling’

Wild weather struck Central Otago yesterday with shocked locals recording a tornado snaking through the sky and then touching down in Springvale, taking the roof off a house and spreading debris across the area.

Emergency services were called to Leaning Rock Rd after reports of a tornado around 6.30pm.

No injuries were reported, a police spokesman said.

Debris goes flying after a tornado struck properties at Springvale near Alexandra. Photo / Connor Diver

“What an incredible and chilling moment to watch,” Alexandra man Connor Diver said after photographing the moment the twister took out a caravan.

“That explosion of bits was a camper getting ripped apart. We went up to make sure the people were okay at this house that had part of their roof go flying.

“They were in shock but all okay.”

Alexandra man Marcus Allan learned of the tornado after a neighbour contacted him to say property he had been storing in Springvale had been damaged.

“I just came out to check on it - we got a phone call from the neighbours saying our stuff was just not here, and we soon found out that it wasn’t.”

A 2.5m x2.5m portacom containing hunting gear and other equipment was lost to the tornado, with the only evidence of its existence debris strewn across paddocks.

Will it come right by Christmas?

Despite the recent run of wet weather, meteorologists remain hopeful that fine weather will arrive in time for the big day.

The forecast comes as wet and muggy weather in the past week has dampened some Kiwis’ hopes of a sunny Christmas, but forecasters remain “optimistic” a shift is coming.

A high-system moving up the country should bring about an improvement in the dreary weather for many, Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said.

“As we get closer to Christmas settled weather is on the way … it should be improving in the middle part of next week and into Christmas,” Brandolino said.

“I’m most optimistic for the South Island, still optimistic for the upper North Island, just not quite as much.

“We are going to see some warmer temperatures return … next week it’s maybe going to turn a bit cooler mid-week but heading to Christmas Day it’ll be warming up.”

MetService meteorologist Sonja Farmer said it was difficult to forecast Christmas Day more than a week out, but the high pressure around the shores of the country was likely to bring sunshine for some.

“The good news with that high pressure is it decreases the risk of widespread rain that’s currently around. But it doesn’t mean there won’t be any rain, it just means we won’t have the sort of thing we’ve got at the moment, which is days and days of constant [rain],” she said.

But Farmer warned Kiwis not to bank on a sunny Christmas Day.

“I wouldn’t set your plans in stone just yet.”



