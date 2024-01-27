The finale of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series went ahead on the afternoon of Saturday 27th January on Auckland's viaduct harbour.

Heavy rain is forecast for the end of Auckland Anniversary weekend - with humid and warm conditions predicted for the return of school next week.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said there will be dry conditions with scattered showers for the Super City this morning, but heavier and widespread rain is expected to roll across the regions into the afternoon and evening.

“Those conditions could be accompanied in the afternoon and the evening with some thunderstorms and heavier rain. The rain is forecast to kick in around 5 or 6pm,” she said.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series final tour stop held in Auckland over Auckland Anniversary weekend. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation considering the time of year.”

The wet conditions are forecast to clear away overnight making tomorrow the driest day of the anniversary weekend, but still a little showery in the morning and settled by the evening, O’Connor said.

“Not the best anniversary weekend weather.”

Temperatures around the region are expected to remain high, in the mid to high twenties for the rest of the weekend and the return to school.

Who's ready for humid weather to return?



Dew point temperatures, a measure of moisture, will increase noticeably this weekend.



In fact, with air coming from the northwest, much of the upper-half of the North Island will have a tropical feel 🌴 on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ZNg6POlWSn — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 27, 2024

“The highest could be 28C on Tuesday and Wednesday during the day - as soon as you go back to school, everything starts getting warm again,” O’Connor said.

“But prepare for warm, humid, sticky, and a bit of rain.”

Heavy rain watches have been issued for central parts of the North Island covering Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo, and Tongariro National Park, and The eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty.

These are forecast to come into effect from about 1pm today until early tomorrow morning.

However, the forecasted heavy rain is expected to clear by tomorrow, with a few lingering showers in place.

Anniversary Weekend marks one year on from Auckland floods

Auckland is preparing to acknowledge the first anniversary of the devastating and deadly floods that claimed the lives of four people.

They were Dave Young, Daniel Mark Miller, Daniel Newth and Dave Lennard.

clockwise from top left: David Young / Dave Young, Daniel Newth, David Lenard and Daniel Miller all died during flooding on January 27, 2023 as heavy rain swept the Auckland region

The first reports of what would become a five-day-long unprecedented weather event came on the morning of January 27, when images of submerged cars on Auckland motorways, people wading waist-deep in floodwater and collapsed buildings emerged.

It was the wettest day in the city’s history, with between 200mm and 300mm of rain falling on most of the city in a few hours.

Hundreds went without water and power while many were trapped as water lapped at their doors, toppled trees, blocked roads and lifts malfunctioned.

Emergency services in Auckland scrambled to help. At one point, every fire truck in Auckland was responding to weather-related callouts.