A heavy rain warning for the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty commenced at 1am today and expires at 6pm.

A heavy rain warning for Tongariro National Park is set to expire at 10am.

Between 90 and 120mm of rain is forecast to fall across the affected areas, with peak rates of 20mm/h.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, and Taihape northwest of Waiouru, plus Taranaki about and north of Taranaki Maunga until this morning.

MetService has also forecast a moderate thunderstorm risk for Hawke’s Bay during the afternoon.

Burrows said the rain would begin to clear from the southeast in the second half of today.

“Rain with heavy outbreaks is expected to ease for places like Auckland late afternoon and early evening to showers,” she said.

In the South Island, the unsettled conditions are forecast to move off the island early today.

“It’s going to be the nicest for the west coast of the South Island, but we’re going to hang on to some clouds and the odd showers for the east coast of the South Island,” Burrows said.

New Zealand is set to see a brief break in the unsettled weather tomorrow morning before a new front begins to move up the South Island.

“We’ve kind of got this transient ridge over the country in the morning, bringing a respite for all the rain we have been seeing,” Burrows said.

“Our next frontal system is going to make its way up the South Island on Wednesday.”

“It’s been a busy spring, but it’s typical for this time of year,” Burrows said.

