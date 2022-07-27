MetService National weather: July 27th - 29th.

An unsettled northwesterly wind is bringing heavy rain to parts of central and lower North Island today, as conditions in the South begin to ease.

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch for eastern Bay of Plenty, Tongariro and Mt Taranaki.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added," MetService said.

Good morning! Another rainy day for many regions with a few thunderstorms about as a low passes across the country.



Keep an eye on the 🌧 radar at https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 pic.twitter.com/i6GwnuTLRg — MetService (@MetService) July 27, 2022

Meteorologist John Law said it was not a huge amount of rainfall but not a dry day for New Zealanders either.

"Looking at the satellite images, we can see clearly clouds still pushing in towards southern parts of the country bringing with it more rainfall in parts of Dunedin and Otago because we still have severe weather warning in place for those places, that rain should ease out as we go head into the day," Law said.

Marlborough, Nelson, Buller, Westland and the North Island except Gisborne and Hawke's Bay will experience occasional showers and possible thunderstorms.

Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are mainly fine with showers developing for a time this morning.

People in Canterbury, Otago, Southland, Fiordland and the Chatham Islands can expect a cloudy sky with scattered light rain or drizzle.

Rain is forecast for the rest of the weekend.