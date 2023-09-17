Winds of 50-60 knots, or 90-110km/h, have been recorded across Wellington, Kaikoura, Blenheim, Stewart Island and coastal Wairarapa. Photo / Alex Cairns

Gale force winds battering the lower North Island have forced the closure of State Highway 2 this afternoon near Wellington.

The Remutaka Hill road has been closed due to blustery conditions hitting Wellington and Wairarapa.

“The route has been subject to a strong wind warning since this morning and has been closely monitored all day,” Waka Kotahi said.

“With the winds intensifying, the decision has been made to close the highway for safety reasons.

“The highway’s status will continue to be monitored and reviewed according to the weather conditions. Strong winds are forecast to continue until midnight.”

The beginning of spring brings heavy rain and blustery winds for most of the South Island and the bottom half of the North Island.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said north-westerly gusts of over 200km/h were recorded in the Canterbury high country overnight.

“It is also very windy in and around Wellington, with gusts of 120-130km/h on the Remutaka summit,” he said.

The wind still remains high in many of the more populated low-lying areas across the South Island.

“Winds of 50-60 knots, or 90-110km/h, have been recorded across Wellington, Kaikoura, Blenheim, Stewart Island and coastal Wairarapa,” Pyselman said.

“It’s playing out how we expected,” he said. “It’s widespread wind across southern and central New Zealand.”

Severe gale northwesterlies are creating mountain waves, and smearing rain across much of the South Island

💨 Some of the strongest wind gusts (2am-2pm)

Mt Cook Airport (655m): 178 km/h

Remutaka Summit (555m): 150 km/h

Wellington Airport (36m): 133 km/hhttps://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/ZkCoElpixN — MetService (@MetService) September 17, 2023

Pyselman also said there has been widespread rain across the South Island during the past 12 hours.

The biggest numbers are coming out of the Canterbury high country, with 160 millimetres of rain having fallen.

“Arthur’s Pass saw 107mm, while Milford Sound saw 69mm.”

However, the rain spared the bottom half of the North Island.

Orange wind warnings have been issued for Wairarapa, Wellington and the Canterbury high country for late Sunday night, and warnings will expire in Hawke’s Bay, Tararua, Southland, Fiordland and Stewart Island early on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, orange rain warnings for Westland, Buller, Canterbury Lakes and Arthur’s Pass expire later this evening.

Yellow wind watches remain in place for Tasman, the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch until late this evening, as well as for the Kāpiti Coast, central North Island and Otago until early tomorrow morning.

⚠ Severe Weather Update

💨🌧 Severe northwesterly gales impact southern and central Aotearoa/New Zealand, with bursts of heavy rain for western parts of Te Waipounamu/the South Island especially

🟠 The main change: Strong Wind Warnings for Hawke's Bay and the lower South Island pic.twitter.com/H7Y2UNTkPy — MetService (@MetService) September 16, 2023

A yellow rain watch remains in place for Nelson Lakes until 10pm tonight.

A heavy swell warning has been issued for the area spanning from the Kāpiti-Porirua Coast to Cape Terawhiti from this afternoon to early Monday morning, with northwest combined waves rising to 4.5 metres on Sunday afternoon, then easing to three metres early on Monday morning.

Road snow warnings are set to come into force this evening on Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd.

Most of the country will see a reprieve tomorrow morning. However, some wind warnings will remain in place for the bottom of the South Island, Pyselman said.

Looking further ahead, there could be more heavy winds and rain to come - classic spring weather.