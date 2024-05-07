Hunters in the Eastern region had an average start to the duck hunting season over the weekend.

Christmas came early for some hunters across the country on the opening morning of the duck hunting season on Saturday, but the Eastern region was “fairly average” in terms of bag numbers.

Around 60,000 New Zealanders were out in their pond maimais and favourite paddocks enjoying the start of game bird season.

Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Corina Jordan said feedback received from hunters on the opening day was positive.

“We could have done with some rougher weather to get the birds moving more, but it sounds like it’s been a great day with lots of birds for the table or the freezer.

“The great thing about hunting season is there are many more opportunities to come and conditions will improve in the coming weeks,” she said.

“We’ve had a couple of good breeding seasons and more rain and rough weather will mean birds disperse out to ponds and other wetlands, providing more hunting opportunities.”

Eastern region Fish and Game officer Anthony van Dorp said hunters around the region had a great day out with family and friends.

“Harvest was fairly average for them, though, with some doing better than others.

“The fine weather deterred the ducks but the hunters out were having a good day just the same.

“Over 65 hunters were spoken to by rangers and only one individual was encountered without a licence.

“There was a large number of family groups with a mix of all ages.”

