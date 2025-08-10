Heavy rain in gloomy weather on Tennyson Street in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Wellington is expecting “widespread frost” later in the week - something uncommon for the region. Temperatures will range from 4C to 13C.

Meanwhile, the only place to feel somewhat warm will be Northland, with highs of 15C to 16C throughout the week.

A consistent southerly flow for the first part of the week will bring lots of showers to Eastern and Southern areas.

White said Gisborne will be among the “least pleasant places to be”.

It is expected to rain every day until Thursday, with a high of 13C forecast across that period. However, it will improve, with sunny conditions expected on Friday and Saturday.

White called Auckland “the pick this week” when it comes to places to be, as it “looks to be pretty sheltered in the southeasterly flow”.

“They might see one or two showers, but it’s not going to be too bad.”

The City of Sails will see lows of 4C to 6C, with high temperatures ranging from 14C to 15C.

At the start of winter, the prediction was for it to be warmer and wetter season than usual.

And on July 4, Auckland broke its maximum record for that month with a high temperature of 20.8C.

“Auckland has been fairly mild. We’ve had a few runs of these, similar to what we’ve got now, these big southerlies that come through,” White said.

“Then a high comes in and sits over the country, ending up with really clear, dry, frosty winter mornings. Auckland’s had a few of those, but nothing out of the ordinary for winter. They definitely had some warmer days as well.”

However, many parts of the country have seen chilling drops in temperatures over the past few weeks.

With just under a month of winter left, White says it’s “tricky” to know if the weather will calm down or not.

“Looks like we’re seeing a fairly average end to winter. Temperatures don’t look too extreme one way or the other,” White said.

“[I’m] not seeing a tonne of rainfall, but it’s always possible if a big southerly suddenly comes through and dumps a bunch of rain and snow.

“It looks like your average cold winter, with the occasional southerly outbreak, like we’ve got at the moment. And then more mild temperatures in between.”

Meanwhile, vehicles were sliding off icy roads en route to Mt Taranaki today.

Emergency services were called to Pembroke Rd, Egmont National Park, after a report of “several vehicles” sliding on ice and coming off the road. No one was injured, but the road was closed due to “extremely icy” conditions.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

White said the showers pushing into the country will “slowly ease” during the week.

“So those icy conditions from showers are going to calm down and be less of a problem. However, given the widespread cool temperatures and light winds that we’re going to see across a lot of NZ, frosty roads will still be a concern,” White said.

Motorists in frosty areas have also been advised to increase the following distance between their vehicles and other cars.

