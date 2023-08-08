Communities left in fear as a gang feud brews, why US$8.6 trillion BlackRock loves New Zealand and the party keen to ban phones in schools. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

It’s been a freezing morning for Wellington with planes and trains delayed as frost crept across the capital.

Wellingtonians awoke to a frigid 2 degrees, with frost blanketing much of the city.

MetService meteorologist April Clark told the Herald it was cold in the central city but further afield in Wainuiomata, people would be even colder as they reached a bone-chilling –0.3 overnight.

Porirua had a similar level of cold with the lowest temperature brushing –0.2.

Clark said early morning shift workers in the MetService office had a rough start to their morning as the train lines had iced over.

Bit of struggle to get out of bed this morning? It was cold enough for train lines to be frozen in Wellington - our early shift forecasters would agree, it's cold out there this morning!



Masterton & Christchurch saw it's coldest temp of 2023 & the cold temps continue tonight 🥶 pic.twitter.com/tIAVsPGQJo — MetService (@MetService) August 8, 2023

“It is definitely colder than average – August overnight lows last year were 7.2, so this is well below that but obviously the whole point of an average is you get some above, some below. This is significantly below the average but we would expect cold nights like that around this time.”

Clark said the coldest place in the North Island overnight was eastern Rangitaiki in the central plateau at –6.5.

Masterton hit –2.4 overnight which is the coldest night it has had so far this year.

Here's a look at today's daily maximum temperatures...lots of single digits over southern New Zealand. Queenstown only managing 6 degrees, that's about 4 degrees below their average for time of year. pic.twitter.com/QNTUWW34Vs — MetService (@MetService) August 8, 2023

As well as the train delays, a 6am flight out of Wellington was delayed this morning because of ice on the plane.

There will be little respite from the cold throughout the week as an unsettled southwesterly flow moves across the country with a succession of fronts bringing a continuous influx of cold air from the south.

This will bring a period of rain, with snow falling to low levels in the south and east of the South Island, as well as central and southern parts of the North Island - good news for ski fields, but make sure to check the road conditions before heading out as snow is likely to affect high country roads.