Weather: Flooding possible as heavy downpours, thunderstorms hit Auckland

Heavy downpours will continue to hit Auckland today. Photo / Michael Craig

As temperatures rise fast, the rain will fall hard in Auckland and Northland, sparking warnings from forecasters that flooding is possible today.

For the first working week of spring, a feed of sub-tropical air is bringing rain and higher temperatures to New Zealand, a marked contrast to the chilly south-westerlies that dominated the past month of winter.

A slow-moving front brought periods of heavy rain to Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula yesterday and will continue to do so today, forecasts MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen.

“Due to the slow nature of this weather feature, there is a risk it could become stationary over a particular area for some time, leading to higher rainfall accumulations for localised areas,” Owen said.

A slow moving rain band lies over Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula bringing periods of heavy rain today and tomorrow



Rainfall rates of 6-7mm/hr have been recorded in Auckland this morning



Stay up to date with the Heavy Rain Watches here https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/v7ZZgmOe4z — MetService (@MetService) September 3, 2023

There is a chance that thunderstorms will form over western Auckland and Northland this afternoon and tonight. If these thunderstorms form, they are likely to bring impactful downpours to these areas.

Surface and/or flash floods may result from these downpours, which may deliver localised rainfall rates of 25–40mm/hour, with or without accompanying thunderstorms.

Great Barrier Island, eastern Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, and the western Bay of Plenty will all experience one rainband in the morning with the potential for heavy downpours.

The likelihood of thunderstorms and locally-heavy downpours above 25mm/h is minimal in this area. These downpours are more likely to happen before daybreak and could happen with or without thunderstorms.

Rain for Auckland:



A Heavy Rain Watch is currently in force from now until 9am Tuesday for heavy rain associated with a slow moving front.



Also on Tuesday afternoon/evening there is a risk that thunderstorms may develop about the west coast. If they do occur they are likely to… pic.twitter.com/YyROwg7Muz — MetService (@MetService) September 3, 2023

During the early hours, a second rain band moves southward over Northland with little likelihood of thunderstorms. Once more, isolated heavy rain may fall with or without thunderstorms.

A heavy rain watch is in place until 9am, however, Owen said another watch would likely be put in place today.

There is also a slight chance of a few thunderstorms in additional western North Island regions, ranging from western Waikato to Taranaki, as well as in northern and western South Island regions.

Mt Taranaki, Tasman west of Motueka, Buller, and Westland are all under a heavy rain watch today.

This week’s temperatures are also being impacted by the subtropical air.

The warmest day of the week is expected to be Wednesday, with several locations in the North Island and eastern regions of the South Island expected to reach 20, Owen forecast.

Also anticipated are much warmer overnight lows with no return of the frosts from last week.

Another high-pressure system is predicted to arrive on Friday, bringing calm weather to the country by to end of the week.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.