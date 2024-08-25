Fire and Emergency shift manager Belinda Beets said there has been “a few” weather-related callouts this morning, including flooding onto properties, which has not reached into homes.

Reports have been made to FENZ across the Hutt, including from Stokes Valley, Kelson, Waterloo, and Woburn - especially those near the Waiwhetū stream.

FENZ is reminding people to call if there is a threat to life or property.

SH2 PETONE, NORTHBOUND - FLOODING - 6:30AM

SH2 is down to one northbound lane just prior to Dowse Dr interchange, due to flooding. Pass with care and expect delays northbound between Petone and Dowse Dr interchange at this time. ^CS pic.twitter.com/gdaiBbEQrw — NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi - Wellington (@nztawgtn) August 25, 2024

Wellington police described it as “awful out there” this morning and urged road users to take extra care and limit movements to essential travel.

In a post to social media they said flooding and slips had already been reported on a number of roads, including parts of SH2, particularly between Petone and Silverstream.

MetService said a Heavy Rain Warning is in place for Wellington and the Kapiti Coast with 50 to 70mm of rain expected in the 12 hours until 6pm Monday. Thunderstorms are also possible, with peak rainfall rates of 15 to 25mm/h.

The weather agency said streams and rivers may rise rapidly and the rain could cause surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions.

🌧️It's a wet start for parts of Wellington and Kapiti



🟡A Heavy Rain Watch is in place, although there may be localised areas of more intense rainfall



🚗With the risk of surface flooding, be sure to take extra care on the roads this morning pic.twitter.com/0HBWsXsfji — MetService (@MetService) August 25, 2024

Early dose of spring

Potential thunderstorms and blustery winds are set to deliver New Zealand an early dose of spring weather this week – with balmy temperatures also in the mix for some eastern centres.

After a weekend of stormy weather in the west of the South Island – MetService had multiple warnings and watches in place from Southland to the Grey and Buller districts overnight – more unsettled conditions are on the cards for the coming days.

“We’ve got a broad west-to-northwest flow covering the country into the start of calendar spring, which will mean active fronts passing through, and plenty of boisterous northwesterly or westerly winds,” MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said.

“Most of the rain will again be in [the] west – especially the west of the South Island – but some of it will reach up to the west of the North Island, as will those strong, blustery winds.”

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Tararua Range throughout Monday.

On Tuesday, there was a chance that more rain warnings would be needed for the west of the South Island, along with the central North Island, from Taranaki across to eastern Bay of Plenty.

There was also a moderate possibility that rainfall would reach warning amounts in the Tararua Range, as well as Mt Taranaki.

By Wednesday, the northwest flow was expected to spread over southern and central New Zealand, with embedded fronts bringing more rain to the southwest.

On Thursday, there was also a moderate chance that northwesterly winds could reach severe gale strength across Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua.

Bellam said the good news was that this weather pattern would provide much-needed top-ups to the southern hydro lakes – along with welcome warmth for pasture growth around the country.

After temperatures hit double digits in some spots over the weekend, more balmy weather was likely in the east this week, with centres like Napier and Hastings reaching the high teens to early 20s.

Niwa weather forecaster Ben Noll said those in the western and northern North Island might this week also see thunderstorms amid frequent showers and “potentially damaging” winds that could impact flights.

“Overall, the set-up of different pressure patterns around the hemisphere is making for a pretty rocky end to winter and start to spring,” Noll said.

Niwa’s climate outlook for spring is due out this week.

