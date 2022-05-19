Snow is on the cards for a number of places across the country today in what could be the first significant snowfall of the year. Photo / George Heard

Snow is on the cards for a number of places across the country today in what could be the first significant snowfall of the year. Photo / George Heard

Mother Nature is set to unleash a full smorgasbord of weather on New Zealand today - with snow, gales and rain forecast for many parts of the country.

Snow is forecast to fall across most of the South Island as well as parts of the lower and central North Island today and over the weekend.

While temperatures in the upper North Island will stay relatively warm, gale warnings have been issued for Auckland's Hauraki Gulf, Manukau Harbour, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Bream Head in Northland to Cape Colville.

It follows a spectacular lightning show over central New Zealand last night.

⛈🌩⚡ WOW! ⛈🌩⚡



That is a SERIOUS lightning display which just passed through the #KapitiCoast ! The show is over, for now, as heavy rain moves towards Manawatu.



Lightning data thanks to Transpower pic.twitter.com/gnHtMgBnwU — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd, Desert Rd, Lewis Pass and Arthurs Pass for the next 24 hours.

Snow is expected to drop to 400m in Southland and Otago, 800m in the Canterbury High Country and 1000m for the central and southern North Island.

"This will be the lowest snow many have seen so far this year," MetService said.

Temperatures have also dropped considerably in the South Island with a high of 12C expected in Christchurch today, a stark difference from the high of 20C yesterday.

Wintery outbreak heading into the weekend 🥶



This will be the lowest snow many have seen so far this year.



❄ 400m in Southland and Otago

❄ 800m in the Canterbury High Country

❄ 1000m for the central and southern North Island



Keep up to date at: https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz pic.twitter.com/yAnudNn6aV — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

A high of 11C is forecast in Dunedin, 9C in Queenstown and 14C in Nelson.

Most of the North Island has missed the drop in temperatures with a high of 18C expected in Auckland, 16C in Hamilton and 15C in Wellington.

Temperatures at Aoraki/Mt Cook are set to dip to -4C overnight tonight and Saturday.

"We could be paving the way for the first significant snowfall of the year as we round out the week," MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said.

Thunderstorm activity is also expected to continue today after more than 800 lightning strikes were recorded yesterday.

MetService says there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms on the east coast of the main islands this morning as well as in the lower south. The risk continues into this evening.

The thunderstorm activity continues in the west and south during Friday 🌩



Heavy rain, hail, and damaging gusts are all possible in the presence of a thunderstorm ☔



Full details at: https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd pic.twitter.com/60pH11Thcw — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

Large waves forecast

Heavy swells are also expected to hit some parts of the country today.

Boaties near the Foveaux Strait are being warned of high swells, poor visibility and "very rough" seas between Thursday and Saturday, before easing on Sunday.

"Large swell waves and dangerous coastal conditions are expected in the western marine areas of both the North and South Island from Thursday," MetService said.

"Combined waves are forecast to reach 6m for the western South Island later on Friday."