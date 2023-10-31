Finer days are on the way.

More unsettled weather is expected to hit New Zealand’s shores to round off the week but forecasters are promising days of sunshine are on the horizon.

MetService said a high-pressure system will be sitting over the country from next week through to the middle of the country.

“So that would tend to mean a lot more settled weather, which I guess, you know, heading into November people will be looking out for that, especially the regions that were recently affected by severe weather. It’s a good chance for them to dry out,” said MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

Ferris cautioned that lingering high-pressure systems can sometimes cause cloudy starts to the days.

The flood-ravaged region of Tairawhiti-Hawke’s Bay is in for some relief with a weekend forecast showing sunny skies and highs of 24C for Gisborne and Napier.

However, Ferris said there is still a little bit more unsettled weather come before then with a severe thunderstorm watch in place today for central and southern North Island regions and a low-pressure system coming in from the Tasman Sea at the end of the week.

Those in Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Taihape, Wanganui, Manawatu and Tararua are being warned to expect thunderstorms between 1pm and 9pm today.

Localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h in these areas are expected. There is also a chance of hail, flooding and localised tornadoes or funnel clouds.

“As we head into tomorrow, Thursday, we do see a little bit more unsettled weather with the next weather system affecting our shores,” said Ferris.

Ferris said this low-pressure system will bring more rain for the entire country through to Saturday.

“It’s not looking like a big weather system, but it is going to bring some rain and some winter (conditions) to parts of the country,” he said.

Ferris said cool air will also move across the country and will more noticeable in the South Island.

Auckland’s low temperatures over the weekend will be around 12C with highs around 20C.

On Saturday, Christchurch will see a high of 21C and a low of 9C before those temperatures, respectively, drop to 15C and 7C on Sunday.

Ferris was optimistic that next week’s good weather would be sticking around until the middle of the month.

“It’s still looking like high pressure will be pretty persistent around our shores,” he said.



















