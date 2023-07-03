Ruapehu lift operators test out the toboggans at Whakapapa's Happy Valley after the arrival of snow over the weekend. Photo / Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

Ruapehu lift operators test out the toboggans at Whakapapa's Happy Valley after the arrival of snow over the weekend. Photo / Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

After a snowy, windy start to the school holidays, a spell of fine weather is forecast across the country - however, MetService warns it may be short-lived with the next round of rain set for later this week.

Intermittent strong gusts yesterday saw lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge close, reopen and close again throughout the day, amid warnings of wind speeds over 100km/h.

A tranche of strong wind watches and warnings issued for most of the country yesterday morning lapsed by 9pm last night.

Mostly cloudy conditions were forecast for Auckland today, with isolated showers clearing in the evening. Strong winds were set to continue battering exposed areas.

MetService forecast Wednesday should turn partly cloudy with some fresh south-westerlies. The Super City had forecast highs of 16C until Friday.

The fierce winds have created massive ocean swells along New Zealand’s western coastlines, with waves as high as 8 metres recorded. MetService forecast swells to ease and move to eastern coastlines.

“There is an end in sight,” MetService meteorologist Luis Fernades said, explaining the weather system responsible for the stormy weather would shift as the week went on.

“For several days now, the country has been sandwiched between a very broad area of low pressure to the east, and a ridge of high pressure to the west that’s building over eastern Australia.

“This has resulted in stubborn, icy southwest winds for us,” Fernades said.

Snow fell on the Desert Rd overnight Sunday and the road was closed due to icy conditions, and snow flurries were reported close to sea level in Dunedin.

Fernandes said the snowy weather eased yesterday and was replaced by heavy rain warning for Southland, Clutha and Dunedin. The orange warning lapsed at 6pm yesterday.

The fine, bluebird days would dominate the country as the high-pressure system over Australia inches closer to New Zealand, Fernandes said.

In Wellington, MetService forecast mainly fine conditions with morning frosts in the Hutt Valley today. Christchurch should also remain fine and frosty. Gales could continue buffeting Dunedin.

“As is often the case with clearer and calmer conditions in winter, frosty mornings are expected for many inland areas, especially on Thursday and Friday morning,” Fernandes said.

A new front could approach from the Tasman Sea by Friday afternoon, Fernades said, “bringing the next round of windy and rainy weather to the North Island for the weekend”.

