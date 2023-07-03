Auckland trains canceled while gale force winds leave the Auckland Harbour Bridge vulnerable, motorists feel the pain at the pump and how a visa scam has left some South American migrants resorting to sex work in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Alex Burton / Supplied

Winds are expected to reach gale force in the coming hours - threatening the potential closure of Auckland’s Harbour Bridge just as commuters head home.

“Severe gales are about to peak as a burst of squally, heavy, showers move through,” private forecaster WeatherWatch.co.nz has warned.

Three lanes on the Harbour Bridge are blocked due to a crash which has damaged the centre barrier. Lanes 3 and 4 northbound are closed along with lane 4 southbound.

Earlier today, Waka Kotahi NZTA closed multiple lanes and lowered speed limits to 30km/h as fierce winds began buffeting the city. All lanes were reopened at 12.55pm only to close again after the crash.

Wind speeds in Auckland are likely to reach 90km/h, and could reach severe gale from 3pm until 9pm today, MetService has warned.

Most of the country is under strong wind watches - and forecast gusts up to 120km/h on the Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island have prompted an orange strong wind warning there until 9pm tonight.

The windstorm could down trees in places and lead to power cuts, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain warning for the bottom of the South Island where the forecaster has warned of flooding, slips and quickly rising rivers and streams.

Strong wind watches encompass Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, the Central High Country, Whanganui, Manawatu, the Tararua District, Hawke’s Bay south of SH5, Wairarapa and Wellington.

Hold on to your hats🌬👒!



Pulses of strong, cold southwesterly winds move across New Zealand today



The strongest winds for Auckland will be from around midday to 9pm this evening, when travel across Harbour Bridge is most likely to be affected pic.twitter.com/MTcvHUbLi9 — MetService (@MetService) July 2, 2023

In the South Island, an orange strong wind warning is in place in Otago and watches sit over Nelson, Marlborough south of Blenheim, Banks Peninsula, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island.

“Most of the central and northern North Island can expect to see some pretty strong winds on Monday afternoon and evening, and also parts of the South Island,” MetService metrologist David Miller said.

While the mercury wasn’t forecast to drop too low in northern centres this week – Aucklanders could expect typical mid-winter highs of 16C – Miller said showers and gusts could make for “nippy” conditions outdoors.

“If you’re out in the wind, it’ll feel a bit miserable.”

The latest Warnings and Watches have been issued🟠🟡



The main updates?



🌬Orange Strong Wind Warnings for Coromandel Peninsula, Dunedin, North Otago and Clutha

☔Orange Heavy Rain Warning for Southland, Clutha and Dunedin



Head to https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 for full details pic.twitter.com/l5VMmkqGUd — MetService (@MetService) July 2, 2023

Auckland’s transport network will also be further disrupted today with the loss of the Eastern train line and the lessened frequency of the Southern line.

Ferry services between Te Onewa and Northcote will be cancelled and replaced by taxis due to “adverse weather conditions”, AT said.

AT Transport said in a statement this was due to an electrical fault between Puhinui and Ōtāhuhu.

Southern line services will operate at a reduced frequency of trains every 20 minutes, and the Eastern line is out of action completely. Crews are going to attempt to fix the fault tonight.

Rail replacement buses were put on between Manukau and Ōtāhuhu.

Scheduled bus services across Auckland will also accept train tickets as well as AT HOP cards, including the AirportLink which travels every 10 minutes from Manukau to Puhinui.

Further snow had been forecast to drop over the area last night, with the potential for one or two centimetres to settle on the Desert Rd.

Overnight last night, the Desert Rd south of Taupo was forced to shut due to the icy conditions.

Walkies . . . A car stuck in Colinsay St, Dunedin. Snow and ice ground caused early morning trouble for emergency services and commuters in the city. Photo / Otago Daily Times

