A protest convoy of tractors is set to travel across the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

More wild weather is in store for New Zealand this week, with possible gale-strength winds forecast set to cause huge disruption to Auckland commuters today.

Waka Kotahi last night warned the Auckland Harbour Bridge was likely to be closed from midday to 9pm today if winds reached red alert strength of 90 to 100 km/h, as forecast.

Slower speed limits and lane closures on the bridge are expected for early morning commuters between 4am and 7pm to cope with wind gusts of up to 80 km/h.

Auckland’s transport network will also be further disrupted today with the loss of the Eastern train line and the lessened frequency of the Southern line.

AT Transport said in a statement this was due to an electrical fault between Puhinui and Ōtāhuhu.

Southern line services will operate at a reduced frequency of trains every 20 minutes, and the Eastern line is out of action completely. Crews are going to attempt to fix the fault on Monday night.

Rail replacement buses will run every 10 minutes between Manukau and Ōtāhuhu.

Scheduled bus services across Auckland will also accept train tickets as well as AT HOP cards, including the AirportLink which travels every 10 minutes from Manukau to Puhinui.

MetService has issued a raft of severe weather warnings and watches to be in place over the coming days, as a strong southwesterly flow continues to deliver rain and wind across swathes of the country.

Most of the North Island was under a strong wind watch, with the potential for west-to-southwest winds to reach gale-strength later today from Northland to Whanganui, and Taranaki to Hawke’s Bay.

“Most of the central and northern North Island can expect to see some pretty strong winds on Monday afternoon and evening, and also parts of the South Island,” MetService metrologist David Miller said.

Highlighted in yellow are regions under Strong Wind Watch for tomorrow. Note that NI areas starts tomorrow afternoon, while SI areas start from tomorrow morning. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 for full details. @AucklandCDEM @NZcivildefence @WakaKotahi_news pic.twitter.com/vh2gZec89B — MetService (@MetService) July 1, 2023

While the mercury wasn’t forecast to drop too low in northern centres this week – Aucklanders could expect typical mid-winter highs of 16C – Miller said showers and gusts could make for “nippy” conditions outdoors.

“If you’re out in the wind, it’ll feel a bit miserable.”

Severe gales were possible throughout Monday in Nelson, across Marlborough south of Blenheim and over the lower South Island, which has so far borne the brunt of the wintry weather system.

Forecasters are warning those southern regions could also be hit with heavy rain today – potentially reaching warning levels – after a major dumping of snow over the weekend.

Dunedin was blanketed with snow yesterday afternoon, with a cold southwesterly flow forecast to continue this week. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Residents in Dunedin, West Otago and Southland reported heavy snowfall yesterday morning, with an estimated 20 to 40 centimetres falling in some areas, and some homes in the small town of Tapanui facing the cold without power.

Another 15 to 20cm was forecast over much of Otago, Fiordland and Southland last night, with snow reaching elevations down to 100 metres in places.

While the white-out conditions made for perilous driving on many roads – some motorists found themselves stuck on Manuka Gorge Highway (SH8) in Otago, where officials were forced to close two other routes – the big freeze wasn’t bad news to everyone.

The dump allowed Canterbury’s Mt Hutt Ski Area to re-open yesterday morning, and also delivered about 12cm of fresh snow to Queenstown’s Remarkables, where ski field groomers got to work creating a new trail.

Nowhere was the snow perhaps more welcome than Mt Ruapehu, where operators reported about 20cm of new snow just as thousands of visitors flocked to the mountain for opening weekend.

After a late-hour Government bail-out saved their 2023 season, Mt Ruapehu's operators were blessed with tens of centimetres of snow over the weekend. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

With a Government bail-out having saved the 2023 season, operators hoped to soon open all lifts and terrain if snow and weather conditions allowed.

Further snow had been forecast to drop over the area last night, with the potential for one or two centimetres to settle on the Desert Highway.

Overnight last night, Desert Road in Taupo was forced to shut due to the icy conditions.

Miller said today’swindy weather was likely to continue tomorrow, with coastal parts of the South Island also in the firing line for strong southwesterlies on Tuesday.

There was also a moderate chance that severe southwesterly gales could affect Stewart Island, the south of Southland, Clutha, Dunedin and North Otago tomorrow.

“Those winds will start easing during Wednesday and into Thursday, as a ridge of high pressure starts developing in the west.”

Latest Severe Weather Watches and Warnings have been issued. Some key points: Parts of NI and upper SI under Wind Watch tomorrow, and a Heavy Rain Watch kicks in for Southland/Clutha from early tomorrow morning (after the Heavy Snow Warning expires). https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/bSrXSUrise — MetService (@MetService) July 1, 2023

Until then, he encouraged people to take care.

“If you’re going out on the water, check the forecast first, and if you’re travelling in the South Island, be very aware of the road snow warnings that we have in place – we don’t want people getting caught out.”

Kiwis should also enjoy the late-week reprieve while they could: another band of rain is coming from the west and is expected to arrive this weekend.

Further into the season, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) has predicted a higher chance than in previous winters of more cold systems blowing up from the south, as a long-anticipated El Niño climate pattern beds in.