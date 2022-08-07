Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Weather: Eerie fog swamps Auckland Harbour Bridge, causes flight delays

2 minutes to read
Winter blast brings big chill, heavy rain, Auckland fog. Video / Chris Keall

Winter blast brings big chill, heavy rain, Auckland fog. Video / Chris Keall

NZ Herald

Fog restrictions are in place at Auckland Airport early this morning with passengers being told to expect delays and cancellations.

EMAIL US YOUR PHOTOS

Approximately 13 domestic regional flights have been cancelled and 13 domestic regional flights have been delayed, due to the fog.

In a statement, Auckland Airport said flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown had not been affected.

International flights have also not been affected.

Authorities at the terminal alerted passengers on Twitter that "delays and cancellations are expected".

Anyone due to travel in or out of Auckland is advised to check with their respective airline for more information and to keep checking the flight information section of the airport's website in case of any delays or cancellation notifications.

Read More

The MetService is forecasting morning fog for the City of Sails and then a few showers from this afternoon, turning into rain this evening.

Light winds are also forecast.

A temperature high of 17C is on the cards and an overnight low of 10C.