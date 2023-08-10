Snow has closed five of the country’s highways and a main North Island route is expected to be hit with more than a day’s worth of snow as a cold front creeps up the country. Vdeio / NZHerald

The Desert Rd remains closed this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the State Highway 1 had remained closed since last night due to snow and ice.

“Please continue avoiding the area. Northbound road users detour via SH49, SH4, SH47, SH46 then back onto SH1.”

The road was closed about 6.30pm Thursday.

SH48 Bruce Rd is also closed.

A road snowfall warning remains in place for the Desert Rd, MetService said.

“Snow flurries may affect the road until mid-morning Friday bringing a further 2 to 4 cm of snow.”

Temperatures dropped to -2.2°C on the Desert Rd overnight while Taupō registered -0.7°C, Rotorua 1.7°C, Whakatāne 3.7°C and Tauranga 4.2°C.

MetService meteorologist Thapi Makgabutlane said there would be a break in the weather on Friday and Saturday with brighter spells at times, however, temperatures remained on the nippy side all weekend, especially early mornings.

“On Sunday the next frontal system starts to move in from the west and by the end of the day there may be some showery weather in the Bay of Plenty and over the central North Island plateau.”







