Temperatures are set to climb “well above average” for this time of year in the South Island by Friday.

It comes as a northwesterly flow brings warmer air over the country, boosting daytime temperatures into the high teens as well as reducing the chance of overnight frosts.

MetService said from today, temperatures would climb from around average to well above average by Friday, giving South Islanders a “brief respite” from the cold.

In the far south, temperatures could be about 7C higher than usual for this time of year, with MetService forecasting Invercargill may reach a warm 17C high to cap off the working week.

The forecaster said Dunedin, Christchurch and Blenheim would also reach 17C on Friday.