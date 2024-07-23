It comes after multiple South Island cities woke to below-freezing temperatures this morning.
Twizel started the day at -5C, followed closely by Queenstown, Wanaka and Timaru which all plunged to -2C.
MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan yesterday said widespread frosts were expected in the South Island and sheltered inland parts of the North Island on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Corrigan said Northland, Auckland and Waikato would remain showery until sunshine reappears on Wednesday and clear skies ensue.
Auckland is tipped to reach a high of 16C on Wednesday, although there was a small risk of a gusty thunderstorm before dawn.
“A showery southwest flow covers the northern North Island on Wednesday morning, with periods of heavy showers affecting Northland and Auckland,” MetService said.
“The risk of thunderstorms may be a little higher about northern and western Northland just after midnight. Small hail is possible, especially if any thunderstorms occur.”
Corrigan said southwesterly winds in places that are more exposed to this direction, such as Auckland, New Plymouth, Wellington and Dunedin, “may make it feel cooler than the temperature suggests”.
Meanwhile, MetService says a rapidly rising southwesterly swell is forecast to affect southern and western coasts of the South Island and west of the North Island on Wednesday.
“These waves will have a long period (time between each wave), meaning they will carry a lot of energy, making for hazardous coastal conditions.”