Weather: Damp week for most of the country, set to ease in time for Easter

Rain, possibly heavy and thundery, from the afternoon are forecast for Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The tail-end of the week's wet weather will linger for the start of the long weekend for most, but the showers are set to ease by Easter Sunday.

Rain or showers will develop through the day for most in the North Island today. It followed a warm day yesterday with the highest temperature of 28C recorded in Christchurch and Kaikoura.

But further North, Metservice issued heavy rain warnings for the top west of the South Island as well as the Richmond Range area, yesterday.

For the North Island today, Metservice forecasters have predicted a cloudy day with scattered showers turning to occasional rain for Northland to Taranaki, including the central high country.

Localised downpours and thunderstorms are possible near the west coast, it warned.

In Auckland, periods of rain, possibly heavy and thundery from the afternoon are forecast, with a high of 23C.

In the South Island, it will be cloudy with a few showers about Southland and Otago.

On Tuesday, there will be periods of rain for most, with the downpours possibly turning heavy in Taranaki's Tararua Range.

The wet weather is expected to continue for Auckland on Tuesday with northerlies and a high of 24C.

In the South Island, it will be cloudy with rain developing in the west and north.

On Wednesday, periods of rain will dampen most of the country, possibly turning heavy in the west of the North Island and northern South Island.

It's a similar story on Thursday, with showers for most in the North Island, while it's set to be wet down south as well, with possible heavy rain in Canterbury and isolated showers elsewhere.

Heading into the long weekend, the North Island is set to be fine at first before seeing showers from the evening on Friday, while in the South Island, forecasters have predicted showers to spread from the south but ease later.

Easter weekend forecasts

Whangārei: Fine for most of the weekend with a high of 23C.

Auckland: Showers developing later Friday evening, a few showers on Saturday, with a fine day on Sunday, before a partly cloudy day on Monday.

Hamilton: A few showers forecast on Friday and Saturday, clearing for a fine day on Sunday with a little wind. Partly cloudy on Monday.

Tauranga: A few early showers before fine spells develop. Saturday and Sunday expected to be fine. Partly cloudy on Monday.

New Plymouth: The week's wet weather continues on Friday with rain developing with strong southerlies in the evening. A few showers and cloud through to Monday.

Rotorua: Fine weather across the weekend, partly cloudy on Monday.

Napier: Showers develop early Friday morning with a southwest change. A few showers as well on Saturday, then fine through to Monday.

Wellington: Rain develops with strong southerlies Friday evening, continues on Saturday, before a fine Sunday and partly cloudy Monday.

Nelson: Fine spells and southerlies on Friday. Fine through to Monday.

Christchurch: Showers with strong southwesterlies developing in the afternoon on Friday, with a few showers on Saturday. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday.

Dunedin: Showers developing in the morning on Friday. A few showers on Saturday. Partly cloudy on Sunday and Monday.