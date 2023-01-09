What’s in store ahead of Cyclone Hale, the new Covid variant concerning experts and strong quake hits Vanuatu in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

What’s in store ahead of Cyclone Hale, the new Covid variant concerning experts and strong quake hits Vanuatu in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Cyclone Hale will hit the North Island tonight - earlier than previously forecasted - and people are warned to brace themselves for gale-force winds and extensive heavy rain that could last until Thursday morning.

MetService is warning that eastward-facing parts of the North Island, like Coromandel and Gisborne that got drenched last week “are again in the firing line”.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for those regions as well as many others including Hawke’s Bay.

People are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings and stay alert to bulletins from local authorities.

“Cyclone Hale is approaching the North Island today, bringing rain and strong east to southeast winds to many areas,” MetService says.

“This is likely to be a significant adverse weather even with widespread effects, and more areas are likely to be added as the system moves closer and its exact track and intensity becomes more certain.”

East Coast settlements are being warned they may be cut off for days, with Civil Defence urging North Island residents to keep an eye on the approaching storm with fears of widespread flooding and beaches hammered by dangerous 6m swells.

Everyone in the Coromandel is being warned to take shelter by this evening and be prepared to “ride out” ex-tropical cyclone Hale for 24 hours, with the North Island to take a direct hit from the approaching storm.

New Zealand’s first tropical storm of 2023 is expected to wreak more havoc across the top of the country from tonight with heavy rain to batter Gisborne and Coromandel, despite Hale being downgraded to a former tropical cyclone.

Here's a snapshot of the forecast rain, pressure and wind at Noon tomorrow (Tuesday) as Cyclone Hale approaches the North Island https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^PL pic.twitter.com/dyNLnfIPmz — MetService (@MetService) January 8, 2023

MetService warned this morning that severe weather will blast across northern regions over the coming two days, starting this evening, with heavy rain from tonight and gales tomorrow.

Easterly swells of up to 6m are forecast to pound east-facing coasts from Northland to Wairarapa on Tuesday and Wednesday. MetService warns it could lead to coastal flooding and erosion around high tide.

New Zealand Civil Defence today told people to make an emergency plan and prepare homes ahead of the tropical blast which was likely to bring heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous coastal conditions.

“If you are in Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay or the Coromandel Peninsula, stay up to date by checking MetService warnings and following your local Civil Defence Emergency Management group on social media.”

With destructive gales and flood-threatening levels of rain forecast to hit much of the upper North Island in coming hours the national defence organisation advised people to secure items around properties and bring pets indoors, ensure livestock were gathered in a safe place. It also advised to secure boats or boat trailers.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence warned locals across the region to be prepared and have a plan in case they needed to evacuate.

“If you know you could possibly get cut off, make plans to move now or be prepared with enough supplies for three days including medication.

“If you’re camping in an exposed coastal area you should consider moving now.”

It said all unsealed roads across the region would be closed to heavy freight trucks from 8pm tonight.

Here are the latest Severe Weather Warnings & Watches based on the forecast track of Cyclone Hale. More areas will likely be added in future issues as the system moves closer & its track & intensity becomes more certain https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 ^PL pic.twitter.com/e1iDYPTFX8 — MetService (@MetService) January 8, 2023

This morning Thames-Coromandel District Council said those staying on the eastern seaboard needed to keep up-to-date with developments and be somewhere safe by tonight, “ready to ride this out for at least 24 hours”.

Weatherwatch.co.nz says the cyclone is likely to affect nearly all northern and eastern regions of the North Island in the coming 24 hours.

A swathe of new weather alerts have been issued this morning, spanning Northland to Hawke’s Bay.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Coromandel, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay with torrential downpours expected tomorrow afternoon, bringing with it the threat of flooding and slips.

A heavy rain watch is now in place for Auckland, southern and eastern Northland and Great Barrier Island, with rain to start falling tonight.

There is also a strong wind watch in effect for Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, with gales at times.

Coromandel civil defence controller Garry Towler said workers were out clearing roads from last week’s storm but said extreme care was needed with further slips and tree falls possible due to saturated ground.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Gisborne and the Coromandel from Monday evening until Tuesday night, where rainfall amounts could exceed warning criteria, MetService said. More rain is expected to hit Auckland in the coming days.

Here's the latest track map for Cyclone Hale, which is still forecast to cross the North Island from the north on Wednesday https://t.co/7wKJumOqMX ^PL pic.twitter.com/8jxhoE8lwM — MetService (@MetService) January 8, 2023

This morning Weatherwatch.co.nz said the North Island was in for a direct hit from the ex-tropical cyclone.

The forecaster said Hale was expected to strengthen into an ex-tropical storm in the New Zealand area tomorrow, bringing a surge of severe gales and heavy rain across the North Island for two days, before leaving by Thursday.

The centre of the low was expected to move into Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty on Tuesday night.

The areas most in the storm’s path included eastern parts of Northland, North Auckland, eastern Waikato, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, East Cape and Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and the Cook Strait.

The storm brought with it the risk of slips, flooding, power cuts, trees down and road closures, said weatherwatch.co.nz.

MetService’s latest models predict Cyclone Hale will hit the Coromandel Peninsula before travelling to the Waikato, through Taupō and hooking back towards Hawke’s Bay.

MetService said people should keep up to date with forecasts as more severe weather warnings and watches will be issued for weather associated with Cyclone Hale closer to the time.

Towler said the eastern seaboard in particular was in for a hammering early this week.

“We are not sugar coating this one, it will hit hard and likely cause coastal damage as well as the usual slips, surface flooding and power outages”.

The ex-tropical system was forecast to dump more than 230mm of rain in 24 hours with easterly gales and gusts exceeding 110km/h.





Torrential rainfall and flooding had caused many issues to roads in the Coromandel area. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Towler said impacts would be felt from this evening, peaking on Tuesday and passing through by Wednesday afternoon.

The Council’s coastal scientists forecast storm surges of up to 30cm or more above the three high tides over this time.

“The main areas of concern are erosion and inundation at Brophy’s and Buffalo beaches in Whitianga, erosion and structure damage across beaches all the way down to Whangamatā,” said Towler.

“Everyone on the Coromandel, especially on the eastern side needs to stay up to date and be somewhere safe by Monday night, ready to ride this out for at least 24 hours,” Towler said.

Cyclone Hale was located southwest of New Caledonia at midday on Sunday and is expected to approach the northeast of the North Island on Monday and Tuesday.

It will then likely pass southwards over or near the eastern North Island on Wednesday, before moving away to the east.

Ahead of tonight’s forecast cyclone, forestry operators in Northland, Gisborne and Hawkes Bay were asked to stop work in severe weather.

“Strong winds and heavy rain can make forestry operations dangerous,” said Safetree chief executive Joe Akari.

”Please take heed of any MetService or Civil Defence warnings issued.”



















