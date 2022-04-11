MetService Severe weather: April 11th - 14th

Civil Defence teams across the North Island are preparing for what Cyclone Fili may bring in the coming days.

The cyclone that formed near New Caledonia six days ago is approaching New Zealand.

Recent monitoring from WeatherWatch found the cyclone's path moved further east, meaning severe weather risks may be reduced in some western areas.

🚨🌀#LATEST: The very latest #GFS run has just come through & this update has moved #FILI's path even further east. This means severe weather risks may reduce in some western areas & direct #landfall in NZ is perhaps less likely (But close!).



⚠️SEVERE WEATHER is still expected. pic.twitter.com/TtQQtqgR8q — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) April 11, 2022

MetService has warned that it could be a significant weather event and it will cause widespread impacts.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Fiordland.

Just two weeks ago the Tairāwhiti Gisborne region was battered with heavy rain and flooding and tomorrow's weather could see up to 300mm of rainfall in the area over a 27-hour period from 6pm.

🌀 Cyclone Fili is strengthening north of Aotearoa New Zealand & will bring a variety of weather hazards on Tuesday-Wednesday, particularly to the north-east corner of the North Island...



🧵 of animations from @niwa_nz's latest environmental modelling pic.twitter.com/p6usZx8Lrn — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 11, 2022

MetService said heavy rain could cause streams flooding and slips, and rivers to rise rapidly.

Strong wind warnings have been issued for Gisborne, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Fili is set to bring heavy rain and severe gales up to 140km/h. Photo / MetService

Easterly gales could be severe at times over Gisborne from 9pm to 9am on Wednesday, with gusts forecast to reach 120km/h.

Auckland and Coromandel could be battling 120km/h southeast gales and 130km/h southwest gales while gusts could reach 140km/h out around Great Barrier Island.

False colour "Phase distinction" satellite loop shows blue water droplet clouds lifting up to yellow then red ice particle clouds. Allows us to better visualize atmospheric processes compared to just white clouds! Fili to N, front to the S, details at https://t.co/hnwmGxCYeR pic.twitter.com/YpSklzTh2b — MetService (@MetService) April 11, 2022

Hawke's Bay residents to prepare

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) is warning communities to prepare for the severe weather the cyclone may bring to the region.

Currently there is a Heavy Rain Warning and Strong Wind Watch in place for Hawke's Bay, through to 9pm on Wednesday.

Group Controller Ian Macdonald said that Hawke's Bay CDEM will activate the Group Emergency Co-ordination Centre on Tuesday morning.

"We've had a day of planning, national briefings and regional co-ordination meetings and we've started contacting our community champions.

Cyclone Fili waves 🌊



Big winds = big waves.



Wave heights of over 5 metres (🟢) in the north-east North Island will make for rough coastal sea conditions with the potential for beach erosion along the east coast on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/VYx9mRvEGB — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 11, 2022

"We are monitoring the regional situation, activating our emergency co-ordination centre tomorrow morning and preparing to co-ordinate an effective and efficient emergency response if required."

Macdonald said councils have activated their incident management teams and started preparing infrastructure and staff for possible impacts.

Residents may experience power outages, road and transportation damage, and coastal inundation from swells in some areas.

"We're urging people in the region, particularly in our rural communities, to be prepared and to have a plan in place to respond to heavy rain and wind.

"Ensure you have enough food, fuel and supplies for at least three days and please reach out to your neighbours and those who were impacted during the last rain event to ensure they are prepared as well."

Counties Energy crews on standby

Meanwhile, Counties Energy has storm response teams on standby.

Counties Energy GM Operations Dale Carline said the company is preparing for a large-scale event and encourages residents to do the same.

"Please start your storm preparations now to lessen the impact on the electricity network and on your loved ones.

"Take some simple steps now such as securing outdoor furniture and trampolines, and anything else that can become a projectile in high winds. Store some water if you rely on a pump, check your barbecue gas bottle and torches and charge up your smartphones and tablets."

Carline said residents should treat all lines as live, stay well clear and report any downed or damaged lines or electrical equipment immediately on 0800 100 202 or via 111.

In the event of large-scale power outages Counties Energy crew will move around the region isolating power to any damaged or downed lines and electrical equipment before moving to restore the network.