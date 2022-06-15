Snow blankets the Crown Range road as a wintry blast moves through the country. Video / George Heard

The Crown Range has been reopened after a heavy dump of snow caused an avalanche risk on the road.

The road was closed on Monday as a cold snap swept across the country.

A spokesperson for the Queenstown Lakes District Council confirmed it had reopened on Thursday morning.

An avalanche assessment was completed on Tuesday, and road crews were working to clear "an impressive amount of snow" from the road.

Motorists are being warned to still use caution on the road due to grit and some "icy spots".

Meanwhile, the top section of the Tiki Trail will be closed over the next few days due to recent snowfall and icy conditions, QLDC advised today. An alternative route is via the Skyline access road where people can then rejoin the Tiki Trail. Signage is in place.

The Lindis Pass (SH8) has been gritted, but there are still patches of ice around so extra care is required if using that route today.

Crews continue working hard to clear snow from the Crown Range summit. We're hopeful the road will be open again tomorrow morning, but will confirm in our Winter Road Report before 7.00am. pic.twitter.com/hdFlcbKFtj — QLDC (@QueenstownLakes) June 15, 2022

In Central Otago, the Danseys Pass Road was closed due to snow on the Waitaki side, but reopened this morning. However, the road is restricted to four-wheel-drive vehicles (from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel).

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the average June temperature for Queenstown was 9degC, but it was unusual for the temperature to remain in single digits for so long.

"Usually we'd have a run of southerly winds and then they would turn around to the north and bring a day or two of warmer temperatures before the next southerly arrives. We're not seeing that at the moment."

Ferris said the southwest shift in wind direction was keeping a persistent flow of cool air across the country, alongside a heavy snow watch for southern Central Otago, Clutha and much of Southland and Fiordland today.

He said snow was expected down to 300m, with periods of heavy snow possible above 400m.

Snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 400m, he said.

Cardrona skifield had been expected to open today but has pushed it back to tomorrow. Coronet Peak was scheduled to also open tomorrow.

Winds gusted up to 131kmh in parts of Otago and Southland yesterday, and strong wind warnings and watches were still in force around the region today, where severe west to southwest gales could gust up to 120kmh in exposed places.

The winds were expected to ease off tomorrow and Friday, he said.