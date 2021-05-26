Weather: Coldest May morning in years, freezing start for South island

The Crown Range Road this morning. Photo / MetService

It was another freezing start for many in the South today, with temperatures plunging to a bone-chilling -10degC in some places.

Forecaster Niwa said Middlemarch, inland from Dunedin, hit -10.1degC, which was provisionally New Zealand's lowest May temperature since 2001, excluding high-elevation locations.

The wintry conditions prompted warnings for road users, with gritted roads and freezing fog reported.

-10.1 degrees in Middlemarch was the coldest minimum temperature in our network this morning 🥶



Provisionally, this is New Zealand's coldest May temperature since 2001, excluding high elevation locations. pic.twitter.com/E7N0sRHDbK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 26, 2021

Dunedin Airport was also very cold, recording -8.4degC, while inland Otago was sub-zero in most places. Further north, parts of the Mackenzie Basin were also hovering around -10degC.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council advised that roads are dry in the Wakatipu basin and some grit has been applied in the usual shaded areas and hotspots around Arthurs Point, Malaghans Road, Glenorchy Road, Bob's Cove and Closeburn.

Grit has also been applied to some parts of the Crown Range road. People should drive to the conditions.

There was also freezing fog around Cromwell and Kawarau Gorge. Grit has been applied around bridge decks and shady spots.

"Temperatures will drop further as day breaks, so stay alert. Watch for shaded areas and over bridges."